Live music getting back in the rhythm

After a devastating COVID-19 setback, things are looking up for live music.
Global live music revenue is on track for another year of growth in 2022, and could surpass pre-pandemic revenue by 2023.
Patrons at Villages venues are showing up to prove it, according to Fernando Varela, executive director of entertainment company Victory Productions.
"We've seen an incredible amount of pent-up demand from patrons,” Varela said. "Now that we are turning the corner and headed toward the next chapter, people are filling up theaters again and choosing to experience live entertainment. While virtual shows served a purpose, there is nothing that can replace a live show.”
The industry dependent on packing venues took a major hit when those venues closed. Global live music revenue, which had been on a steady incline, dropped from $28.56 billion in 2019 to $7.32 billion in 2020, according to a July 2021 Statista report.
Revenue was projected to increase to $14.15 billion in 2021 and $26 billion in 2022.
Charity concert promoter Get off the Bus Concerts, which brings artists like Martina McBride, Don McLean and Air Supply to The Villages, resumed shows in December after a nearly two-year break.
Co-founder Joe Bamford estimates that patrons are filling between 75 and 85 percent of seats at its Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center shows, compared with sellouts before the pandemic.
"We're still raising money for (charities), just not as much as (we did in) the past,” Bamford said. "But we're working harder and harder to get the word out and see what we can do.”
Each Get off the Bus show since December has at least turned a profit for Lake Cares Food Pantry, One Team One Fight 4 PTSD and other charities.
Concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment saw stronger attendance at outdoor events in the U.S. and U.K. in the second half of 2021 than the same period in 2019.
By mid-February 2022, Live Nation sold 45 million tickets for shows this year, leading company officials to predict "a record year in 2022 that sets us up for growth over the next several years" in its 2021 fourth quarter report.
Global live music revenue also is on track for steady growth through 2025, according to Statista.
Predictions show revenue at $28.86 billion in 2023, $29.94 billion in 2024 and $30.67 billion in 2025.
That is good news for musicians, most of whom earn 90% of their income from live performances.
Dozens of major artists will kick off or resume tours this year after a COVID-19 hiatus.
Perfect attendance or not, audiences can't get enough of artists like Air Supply, Bamford said. The band's performance on March 27 drew 900 fans.
"It's a really good show and the audience in The Villages loved them the last time they came, just absolutely loved them," Bamford said.
Senior Writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
