Live from The Villages: ‘Fox & Friends’

When Pat Walker switched on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, he noticed something. “I said ‘Holy — they’re here,’” said Walker, of the Village of Fernandina. Walker woke his wife, Susan, and they went to R.J. Gators Florida Sea Grill and Bar in Lake Sumter Landing. That’s where “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy had arrived, via golf cart, for a live broadcast. The segment’s focus was inflation, but “Fox & Friends’” return to The Villages also underlined something else — the community’s foothold in the national political landscape. Ten, 15 years ago there was some coverage of The Villages because, even then, it was beginning to grow quickly, said Aubrey assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
Over the last five or six years, there’s been even more attention because of how consistently Republican it has become.
“That doesn’t mean there’s no Democrats there, but it means it’s heavily Republican by registration and voter behavior,” he said. “It has, for the national media, come to symbolize the senior vote in Florida to some degree, and in particular the senior conservative or senior Republican vote in Florida.”
During the broadcast, which was outside R.J. Gators, Doocy mostly covered inflation and its effects on seniors and the local area. At one point, he spoke to three members of the business community: Flip Flop Shops co-owner Ray Bailey, Scooples Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant general manager Jessica Moye, and owner of Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts and Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique Rosalyn Housley.
“Well, I’ll say that the ladies have come in, and normally they would buy five pairs. Now they’ve cut back to two pairs,” Bailey said, sparking laughter. “And the guys, they still just get their one pair.”
“That they will always wear,” Doocy joked.
“Until they fall apart,” Bailey said.
As Doocy broadcast, he was surrounded by multiple diners, including Wildwood Commissioner Joe Elliott, former local state representative Marlene O’Toole, incoming Sumter commissioner Andy Bilardello, and Sumter County Commissioners Don Wiley and Roberta Ulrich.
“I’m always excited to have news groups come to The Villages and talk to us and see what a lovely lifestyle we have here,” Ulrich said. “I think that’s what excites me the most, to have people come here and recognize how special The Villages is.”
And, while The Villages has bragging rights as the largest retirement mecca and the nation’s top master-planned community, it has increasingly found itself in high relevance in the political spotlight.
Seniors in general make up a powerful voting bloc in Florida. A recent election survey commissioned by AARP Florida showed 90% of voters 50 and older surveyed said they were “extremely motivated” to vote come the November election.
And Villagers in particular have a reputation for voting. Most of the community is within Sumter County, which consistently has one of the highest voter turnout rates in Florida. In fact, for the August primary, 44% of voters cast ballots, giving Sumter the second-highest turnout in the state.
“With the high voter turnout we have, it becomes a significant marker in the state of Florida, but it also reflects we’re where people from all over the country come to retire,” Wiley said. “It gives you a good cross section of what the entire country is thinking.”
Bilardello said he thinks “politicians are realizing that we’re a very important voter base and Sumter County is a Republican stronghold.”
He pointed to the voter registration numbers. Sumter is home to about 67,000 Republicans, according to the Sumter elections office, and only about 25,000 Democrats.
But candidates from both parties do visit to drum up support for their campaigns. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist all have been here for various events this election cycle. Politically, it’s a very valuable spot for candidates because of potential votes and donations, Jewett said. That’s particularly true for Republicans because there’s so many there.
“For Republicans and conservatives, it’s become something of a must-visit community,” Jewett said.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the national media is interested. For example, there were opinion pieces in The New York Times and CNN in the spring. Fox News interviewed local candidates and past Republican officials on the eve of the primary. Tony Dokoupil, co-host of “CBS Mornings,” talked to Villagers about their views on age limits for politicians for a September story. And it’s not the first time “Fox & Friends” has come to The Villages. They have broadcast or filmed segments in the community five times before Thursday. Doocy and co-host Brian Kilmeade also have come for book signings.
Doocy even signed his cookbooks for Susan Walker during a break Thursday.
“I’m thrilled he’s here,” she said.
The Walkers weren’t the only Villagers who figured out something was happening in Lake Sumter Landing though. A crowd gathered outside the broadcast area, including Judy Yacavone.
“It’s very exciting,” said Yacavone, of the Village of Amelia. “We were on our way down by 5:15 a.m. this morning. That’s how exciting it was.”
Two Villagers, however, got a very personal taste of that excitement, and a personal memory, after Doocy left Lake Sumter Landing. The Butlers were watching the show around 9 a.m. at their Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home when they saw Doocy turn onto a street.
“I thought ‘Where are they?’” Marcia Butler said.
Soon, Doocy and the cameras were at their doorstep for “Breakfast with Friends.”
“Hi. We’re the guys from Uber Eats,” Doocy joked.
He was there to cook recipes with them from “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Doocy and his wife. He did something similar in 2018 in The Villages. Soon, Doocy was making red velvet waffles and pigs in a blanket with Marcia and Al, a former Sumter County commissioner. Both complimented the food.
“Hopefully, we can get it (the segment) where we can send it to our kids and our brothers and sisters,” Al said.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.