Little things mean a lot to Villages crafter

It’s no small feat to create a miniature scene from scratch, but the result can be wonderful.
Sydnie Wagner, leader of the Small Wonders Miniatures Club, spends her free time creating everyday items on a smaller scale and helping others do the same.
“Miniatures have been my life for a long time,” Wagner said. “I’ve never stopped making them, and I never will.”
Wagner’s Village of Charlotte home contains three china cabinets full of miniature items and plenty of other displays of tiny, picturesque scenes made over 45 years of crafting.
“There’s no end to what you can do with miniatures,” she said. “You can make anything you want. They help me relax and keep things more peaceful.”
While spending time in her uncle’s flower shop when she was young, Wagner developed her creative side by transforming ribbons into items such as Barbie clothes and flowers. Her interest in crafting grew quickly and soon she was making tiny food dishes using polymer clay, which hardens over time. Some of her first miniature crafts were a toy shop and a quilt shop.
After years of experimenting and developing her skills, Wagner became an expert at miniature building and began teaching others. She taught all over the United States and in Thailand.
Wagner is known in the industry for her miniature food models. She published a book in 1993 on how to create them and made some for the American Girl doll brand.
One of her favorite memories is taking a crafting lesson from Brooke Tucker, whose pieces can be seen at the Miniatures Museum of Taiwan.
“She came to my house and taught me,” Wagner said. “I learned a lot from her.”
Now, she continues to share her passion as the president of the Small Wonders Miniatures Club in The Villages.
She joined the club in 2014 and took over the leadership role less than a year later. Since then, she has taught members to create models and figurines that bring their tiny worlds to life.
“I love seeing how happy they are when they finish projects,” Wagner said. “It’s so satisfying to help somebody make something they never knew how to make.”
The club, which meets at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Hibiscus Recreation, comprises both new and experienced miniature makers. They work on a variety of projects throughout the year, including thousands of roses for the Presidents Hall of Fame in Clermont, a museum that contains a miniature White House.
Members also learn to craft smaller projects such as miniature decorative tables and clay food.
For Dorothy Madore, of the Village of Summerhill, the process of making miniatures requires patience, but the result is worth it.
“I really enjoy making things from scratch,” she said. “It takes a lot of patience, but they’re always so cute when you’re done. I’m fascinated by how tiny they are.”
In addition to the relaxing quality, Wagner appreciates the creative freedom that comes with miniature building.
“They don’t have to copy whatever projects we show them,” she said. “They use their creativity and their own ideas to make their worlds.”
