Lifetimes of learning for generations of moms

Watching your children grow up and discover who they are as people is one of the greatest joys a mother can experience. Seeing your babies grow up and have babies of their own is an even more surreal experience. As their mother you want to help them, but you also know you need to let them learn the ropes of parenthood on their own. Passing the torch of motherhood down to your own daughter is an honor many moms dream of. Rebellious teenagers often hear, “I hope you have a kid like you some day,” and those mother-daughter duos laugh as grandchildren grow up just as spunky. For Patti Desimone,of the Village of DeSoto, this is true for the relationships she has with her two daughters. Patti Desimone’s older daughter Christine Kittelstad lives in Groveland, so she gets to see her and her grandchildren, Connor, 4, and Madison, 6, often.
Desimone said her relationship with her daughters changed as they entered motherhood, but only in good ways.
“I feel like we can relate to each other differently than we used to,” Desimone said. “Whenever she has a hard day with the kids, or when they were babies and she got no sleep, she could kind of look at me and say, “I get it, now.’”
Desimone said many mothers and daughters go through the arguing stage of puberty, but when her daughter grew into an adult and became a mom herself, Desimone was there to provide advice, strength and comfort.
“Motherhood changes you, it changes your priorities and how you see things,” Desimone said. “You no longer think of yourself first, you think of (your children.)”
Kittlestad said when her children were babies it was comforting knowing she could call her mother to ask advice on things.
“As your kids get older you get a hang of being a mom,” Kittlestad said. “But when they are first born and you have so many questions about sleeping and crying, it’s nice having a mom who’s been there.”
Desimone said when she was pregnant with Christine, her own mother told her how everything was going to change.
“Just like my relationship with my mom shifted when I became a parent, my relationship with my daughters changed when they had kids,” Desimone said.
Desimone and Kittlestad agreed that they were able to bond on the commonalities of motherhood, of not quite knowing what’s the right move but going with your gut.
“Things just clicked,” Desimone said. “It’s like we found this new footing of bonding.”
Motherhood from a distance
Bobbie Bartell, of the Village of Fenney, has three children of her own, and she said one of the highlights of her life was watching her children become parents.
“I have two daughters and a son; my son is the middle child and he was the first one to make me a grandmother three years ago,” Bartell said. “My two daughters each just had their firstborns in October and December of last year.”
Bartell said seeing each child become parents was beautiful.
“It’s an amazing event to see how they pass on what they’ve learned,” she said. “As a mom you always wonder if you’re doing the right thing and if your kids will become good people and good parents.”
Because there is no handbook you’re given when you become a mother, Bartell said there is only so much advice she gives her kids.
“I’ll always help them with stress and things like that, but when they talk about sleep training or when my daughters ask about breastfeeding, I recommend they ask professionals.”
Bartell said recommendations have changed over the decades.
“I laugh when they ask me stuff sometimes and I’ll tell them, ‘It’s been more than 30 years since I’ve had a newborn,’” she said.
One special moment for Bartell was having her two daughters engage with each other about their upcoming entrance into motherhood.
Bartell’s daughter Laura Marchetti, gave birth first in mid-October, and it was interesting to see her other daughter, Katrina Creel, ask her sister questions.
“Knowing the two of them were bonding with each other in a new way, knowing they were sharing this new connection was touching,” Bartell said.
Creel gave birth just after her sister in December, but the siblings live far apart.
“My son is in New York, and the girls are in Delaware and Melbourne, Florida,” Bartell said.
Marchetti said knowing she could talk to her mom about motherhood was a comfort, especially since she lived so far away.
“You don’t realize how far you are until you need someone or miss someone,” Marchetti said. “But we talk on the phone and share pictures, so it helps that distance feeling a bit.”
Pandemic’s Effect on Relationships
This bonding is not uncommon, said William Chopik, assistant professor of psychology at Michigan State University, who specializes in studying social relationships.
Chopik said our networks of friends and social companions shrink twice in life; once after getting married and once after having children.
This has a profound impact on the human psyche as close relationships become closer and more important.
“Becoming a mother is a major life transition that changes the core of your personality,” Chopik said. “You no longer just identify as ‘you’ but as a parent, someone responsible for someone else.”
Chopik’s research shows benefits of spending time in close relationships, and many people have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
“Parents are suddenly taking on more roles than normal,” he said. “With kids not able to go to school, families are spending more time than ever with each other and apart from social networks.”
One of the major costs of the pandemic is friendship, he said, and that while many interactions have turned online research shows they aren’t the same as in person.
“It has this differential effect on women,” he said. “Mothers are often expected by society to be main caregivers.”
With the pandemic forcing so many families indoors, mothers are now expected to be full-time moms, teachers and employees all from inside their homes.
“The division of labor is shown to be imbalanced, and having connections with friends and other moms has a beneficial impact psychologically,” Chopik said.
Chopik said it’s still too soon to tell but he expects the pandemic to have a long-term psychological impact on mothers who had to fulfill multiple roles, as well as children who haven’t experienced social bonding at crucial age milestones.
“The relationship between those mothers and children will be something we haven’t seen,” he said. “I’m expecting them to have significant bonds.”
Pandemic’s Effect on Birth Rates
While many mothers are experiencing changes to their roles in society because of the pandemic, women who aren’t mothers are also seeing an impact from COVID-19.
Melissa Kearney is a senior fellow of economic studies at the Brookings Institute, and she said despite early projections, birth rates have gone down due to the pandemic.
“Many people thought births would go up once couples spent so much time inside their homes,” she said. “But because the coronavirus brought so much uncertainty with health and future finances couples have held off on having children.”
Kearney said Brookings Institute used past instances of fertility behavior amidst crises to calculate between 300,000 to 500,000 fewer births in 2021 compared to the previous year.
This will have a lasting impact as generations age, with smaller work forces as current babies age into adulthood, Kearney said.
“By looking at birth behavior from the recession in 2007 and the 1918 Spanish Flu which is being mirrored with the coronavirus pandemic, we can estimate a similar drop in births,” Kearney said.
Going the extra mile
One mom who watched her family grow during the pandemic was Joyce Wirtz. Last year Wirtz, of the Village of Gilchrist, traveled to California to be with her daughter-in-law to give birth.
“I have family all over the country,” Wirtz said. “But I knew it was important to me to be there so I took precautions and did what it took to get there safely.”
Wirtz isolated herself while she waited to make sure she tested negative for COVID-19, then spent the next several weeks with her daughter-in-law as they prepped for the baby.
Wirtz said the birth of her first grandchild was one of the most important milestones she knew she would experience.
“I was there when my kids were born so I wanted to be there when my first grandkid was born,” she said. “Seeing my son become a father and seeing his wife become a mother was so touching.”
Staff writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.