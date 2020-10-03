Library fans laud full reopenings

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.