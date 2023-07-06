Let the Senior Games begin

It seems barely a year ago that Villagers returned from the National Senior Games with a motherlode of medals.
Well, that’s because it was. Time flies, especially with the usual rhythm disrupted. But now it is Pittsburgh’s turn to see athletes from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown — many sporting that familiar green and gold — show out in force for two weeks of competition.
The 19th edition of the national Games gets underway Friday, bringing an estimated 13,000 athletes to the Steel City — with The Villages supplying a little less than 1.5 percent of that total.
“We always knew we were going to Pittsburgh, as soon as we knew Pittsburgh was going to (host) nationals,” said Dale Charrette, of the Village Rio Ranchero, who will swim in his second nationals while his wife, Gail, competes in the 5K and 10K road races.
“It kind of determines where we go on vacation,” he said. “We’re going to do the Senior Games as long as our bodies will let us.
The National Senior Games typically are conducted in odd-numbered years, but the pandemic pushed the 2021 edition in Fort Lauderdale to May 2022. Now 14 months later, the Pittsburgh Games will get everything back on track.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” said Michael Rusaw, of the Village of Lynnhaven, set for a fourth nationals in table tennis while his wife, Peggy, makes her debut. Both are maxed out for their sport — singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
“We’ve signed up for the opening ceremony and going to the baseball game (for the Celebration of Athletes),” he said. “We’re prepared for it all.”
Competition is scheduled in 20 sports, from pickleball to cycling to archery to track and field, with four getting underway on Day 1. Most athletes will compete next weekend, when as many as a dozen sports take place on a given day.
“It keeps my juices going,” said Avis Vaught, of the Village of Belvedere, who will do her usual juggling act between the track and volleyball venues. “As a retired coach, it puts me back in season, doing my thing and helping people get ready to go.”
For the record, National Senior Games officials received 341 entries from 165 Villagers, with another two dozen from the surrounding communities of Lady Lake, Oxford and Summerfield.
That’s almost exactly half of the number who competed in Fort Lauderdale, when the Games were less than a day’s drive away. Still, it is an impressive number that never fails to draw the attention of Games officials.
“One of the first things I do is go down the list and see how many are from The Villages and Lady Lake and Summerfield,” said Del Moon, National Senior Games communications director. “It’s an extraordinary number from one place.”
A year ago, The Villages’ total medal haul from Fort Lauderdale came to 147, including 55 of the golden hue. For perspective, if The Villages had been classified as its own state, it would have ranked in the top 15 among all states.
“Of course, there are some (states) that don’t have that big a population,” Moon noted, “but that’s very interesting.”
Though The Villages can’t be expected to approach those numbers with the travel factor this year, it likely still will raise a few eyebrows.
“Isn’t that wonderful?” said golfer Adonica Aune, of the Village of Pennecamp. “To be so active and have so many people here that are that interested in sports — it’s the place for us.”
Aune, participating in her second nationals, is among two dozen athletes nationwide selected as a “Humana Game Changer” who exemplifies healthy aging.
Aune didn’t take up golf until age 28, when she was pregnant with her third child. Even then, it was more for social reasons until she and her husband, Bob, moved to The Villages more than a decade ago.
But as she began to embrace competition, osteoarthritis also led her to endure three hip surgeries and a knee replacement.
“You can overcome so many things through sports,” Aune said. “Sports can make our lives better, and The Villages is a great place to do that.”
Also back at nationals: 86-year-old Tiny Cazel, who was insistent that she would retire from the track after Fort Lauderdale, where she set a USA Track & Field Masters record in her age group for the women’s discus.
Now she is back for her 11th nationals — with a world record on her mind.
“Just something inside of me. I can’t quit; I just can’t stop,” Cazel said. “It’s just a little bit harder for me now. But I’m still having a good time doing what I’m doing. I don’t have any specific plans other than being at these nationals.”
For Charrette, Pittsburgh marks one of more than a dozen swim meets he enters each year. He took home two bronze medals from Fort Lauderdale and has his eyes on something shinier this time.
“To be third in this event or second in this event — it’s all good, but now I’m going for first,” he said. “I have the ability to do it; now I just need to do it in the pool.”
He and Gail also have been doing their final training on the road, visiting their daughter’s family in North Carolina before seeing a friend in West Virginia and then arriving in Pittsburgh. He’s had to line up different pools along the journey.
“A lot of research went into making this happen,” Charrette said. “I’ve only missed three days of training, only because I didn’t have a pool to go to.”
Rusaw, meantime, is getting a second chance at some Pittsburgh hardware. Though he qualified for the 2005 nationals in doubles, he opted not to make the trip.
“So (my partner) got another partner — and they won a gold medal,” Rusaw said. “That made me want to go. I got serious about going to nationals.”
Specialty editor Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
