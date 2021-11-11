Legislation filed to help aid quality of life for vets

Millions of Americans will recognize the bravery and sacrifice of veterans today with countless events.
But local veterans and government officials alike agree that while it is important to honor retired service members with holidays, it is equally imperative that the patriotism shown on Nov. 11 transfer to benefits and programs that improve veterans’ quality of life.
Around 25 veterans-related bills have already been filed for the Florida legislative session that begins in January. Some bills push for further educational opportunities and funding for certain veterans programs, while others make leisure activities more affordable.
Such issues resonate with the Villages community, as nearly 21,000 veterans live in The Villages, which accounts for one in six residents, according to U.S. Census data for The Villages Metropolitan Statistical Area.
They account for 16.8% of The Villages population, the highest concentration of veterans in a community without a nearby military base, according to the 2019 1-year American Community Survey. Nationwide, about 6% of the population is a veteran, down from 18% in 1980.
Three of the bills involve addressing the high rate of suicide among veterans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, but that number is exceptionally higher for veterans.
“There are more than 1.5 million veterans who call Florida home,” said Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani. “This is a diverse community of people who have served our community and yet many struggle to access healthcare including mental healthcare, affordable housing and a good job. That’s unacceptable for any Floridian and especially for folks who have served our country.”
Over the past 12 years, suicide rates have been consistently higher among veterans than non-veterans, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. About 20 veterans die by suicide every day, with the majority of those between 55 and 74 years old. This makes the suicide rate for veterans 1.5 times higher than that of the general population.
A bill sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess urges Congress to, “recognize the epidemic of suicide among veterans and to fully fund suicide prevention efforts of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs”.
Sen. Jason Brodeur’s bill directs the Statewide Office for Suicide Prevention within the Department of Children and Families to conduct a study and report findings to the Legislature and the Secretary of Children and Families. This will help assess the adequacy of the current infrastructure of Florida’s National Suicide Prevention Lifeline system and other components of the state’s behavioral health crisis system, according to the bill.
Conrad Fischer, a Village of Collier resident and Vietnam War veteran, is an organizer for the Community Veterans Resource Group. CVRG helps veterans receive mental health services in The Villages. Fischer who had to extensively advocate for himself to finally be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, a mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. He said even smaller proposed bills like Sen. Gayle Harrell’s bill that would ensure free entrance passes for specified veterans to state parks, are needed.
“It’s about recognition,” Fischer said. “Even if it’s minimal. The more that’s approved for veterans, the better off we are.”
As for the likelihood of the bills passing, Eskamani said supporting U.S. veterans is a topic both Republicans and Democrats care about.
“Bills centered on making Florida more veteran-friendly overwhelmingly have bipartisan support,” Eskamani said. “I am hopeful that (bills) related to improving the lives of veterans and their families have an easy path forward.”
Whether the bills pass or not, veterans in Florida are currently entitled to many services and benefits regarding mental health and education.
“Many active duty service members who separate or retire from the military service are unaware of the many federal, state and local services available to them,” said a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
To connect with a FDVA Claims Examiner and learn more about benefits, call 727-319-7440 or email vso@fdva.state.fl.us.
To see the list of all veterans-related bills for the Florida legislative session visit flsenate.gov.
Staff Writer Rachel Stamford can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5254, or rachel.stamford@thevillagesmedia.com.
