Legislation aims to restore public land

National parks are on the verge of a new wave of enhancements. The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the Great American Outdoors Act, which would support conservation and amenities on federal lands and state parks, through greater support for the National Park Service’s $11.9 billion maintenance backlog. The effort will address long-standing repair needs at public lands throughout the country including park roads, bridges, visitor centers, trails and campgrounds. It’s been an ongoing issue for as long as Carol Spears, a retired park ranger, can remember working for the National Park Service. “These public lands only get funded through public funding,” said Spears, of the Village Santiago. “(The backlog) happens because there wasn’t enough money the year before, and the year before that.”
What the Great American Outdoors Act is designed to do is allocate a portion of revenue from oil, gas, coal and renewable energy development on federal lands or waters to pay for projects on federal lands.
These include sites overseen by the National Park Service (like Everglades National Park, Canaveral National Seashore and the Castillo de San Marcos), U.S. Forest Service (like the Ocala National Forest), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Education.
Having previously passed the Senate, the bill now goes to the White House for consideration by President Donald Trump.
As numerous traditional tourist destinations cope with fewer visitors or are temporarily closed, national parks are seeing near normal attendance despite challenges in the travel industry as a whole.
Supporting park infrastructure
The National Park Service cites aging buildings, an increasing number of visitors and financial constraints as reasons why the agency’s maintenance backlog hasn’t been reduced. It’s hovered between $11 billion and $12 billion since 2010.
In 2018, the nationwide maintenance backlog went up by $313 million, or just below 3%, from 2017.
But Florida’s backlog went down that same year, federal documents show.
The state’s 11 park service sites, which include three national parks, had a maintenance backlog of $240 million in 2018, the most recent data available. That’s down from $262 million the previous year.
Some of the work that needs to be addressed both nationwide and in Florida include updating aging, decades-old infrastructure and repairing buildings with storm damage, said Taylor Stein, a professor at University of Florida’s School of Forest Resources. Stein’s expertise includes ecotourism and national parks.
But the need to manage visitors as well as infrastructure may provide a challenge, especially because of COVID-19 concerns, he said.
“It will be interesting to see where this moves forward and where the money will be,” Stein said. “The park service always has to balance conservation and recreation access.”
Recent trend: Record attendance
Each of the last four years were the most popular for national park tourism since record keeping began in 1904, park service data shows.
A total of 327.5 million people visited park service sites in 2019, the third highest year on record. The most popular year, the park service’s centennial in 2016, saw about 331 million visitors.
Their collective pull of tourists exceeds even Disney’s worldwide attractions. They drew more than 157 million people in 2018, according to the most recent attendance figures from the Themed Entertainment Association.
Like other tourist spots, national park visits weren’t spared by the COVID-19 pandemic. Visits were down to 124.8 million in the first six months of the year, down 15% from the first six months of 2019, according to the park service. That’s less of a hit than nationwide travel overall, expected to be down 45% this year, according to a U.S. Travel Association report issued this month.
Outdoor activities are preferable during the pandemic because it better allows for social distancing measures, Stein said.
National parks are hosting visitors now, but it’s requiring more management of visitors, he said. This includes closing venues that host large groups, like picnic sites, to promote social distancing.
“They’re doing their due diligence in ensuring group areas are not inviting groups,” Stein said. “Other than that, cities and states wanted those parks open again for tourism.”
One unintended consequence of COVID-19 is that federal money supporting public lands may go toward expenses designed to maintain public safety through the pandemic, Stein said.
That may include additional staff, like people who clean the parks’ rest rooms, he said.
“They’ll put the money where they see the priorities,” Stein said. “And I think social distancing will be a higher priority.”
Meeting conservation needs
Another way national parks would benefit from the Great American Outdoors Act is a guarantee of permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a federal program designed to conserve the nation’s public lands.
It would fund the LWCF at its full annual level of $900 million each year. Although legislation allows up to $900 million for the fund, Congress typically appropriates a smaller amount.
Congress established the Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1964 to preserve natural lands and expand outdoor recreation opportunities, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Its funding comes from the government’s earnings from offshore oil and gas production, using no taxpayer dollars. It also gets money from surplus federal property sales and the federal motorboat fuel tax, according to the Congressional Research Service.
Florida received about $1 billion in LWCF funding in the last 50 years. Projects the fund supported helped drive Florida’s $58 billion in consumer spending on outdoor recreation.
“It’s the only funding to protect our natural treasures,” said Will Abberger, vice president and director of conservation finance for the Trust For Public Land, a group that supports protecting land for the public and creating parks.
The LWCF supports public lands nationwide and in Florida in two ways: by acquiring new federal land for conservation purposes, and by awarding grants to state and local governments to acquire and develop parks, according to the National Park Service.
National parks and park service sites like Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park and the Canaveral National Seashore were among the places that benefited from the fund.
“If you think of a place like the Canaveral National Seashore that’s managed by our federal government, the LWCF is the funding source for that,” Abberger said. “It’s really a federal responsibility, which is why that federal funding is important.”
For Spears, funding public lands is a critical part of maintaining America’s natural and cultural wonders for generations to come.
“We open the doors to our outdoors to people all over the world because we’ve set the standard in conservation,” she said.
