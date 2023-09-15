Learn & Grow Expo showcases courses

The Enrichment Academy is a place where learning never stops.
The Fall/Winter semester begins soon and hundreds of residents were able to get a sneak peek at courses during the Learn & Grow Expo on Sept. 14 at Rohan Recreation. More than 60 instructors participated in the expo to talk about the more than 300 courses available through the Enrichment Academy this semester.
“We’ve had a wonderful turnout today,” said Melanie Sarakinis, recreation manager with the Enrichment Academy. “There’s a lot of interest in our new and returning instructors.”
Instructors explained their courses using interactive displays, live presentations and demonstrations.
Matthew Noble, of Summerfield, has been teaching chess courses with the EnrichmentAcademy for over a year and a half.
“It’s gone great, fabulous,” Noble said about the expo. “I’ve had a lot of people come up and ask questions. There’s been a lot of foot traffic.”
Noble brings over 40 years of chess-playing experience and enjoyed discussing his classes with residents.
“You get to answer questions from people who are maybe on the fence,” Noble said. “It’s always great to meet people wanting to potentially take your classes.”
Noble teaches two chess courses: a beginner’s course simply titled Chess, with the first class beginning Oct. 25 at Bridgeport Recreation, and Chess: Advanced for more experienced players starting Nov. 24 at Bridgeport Recreation.
Jane Fossler, of the Village of DeLuna, attended the expo to learn more about the courses the academy offers.
“I’m interested in some of the Bob Ross painting classes and how to play chess so I can play against my husband,” Fossler said.
Fossler has taken around five courses and plans to take many more.
“It’s very informative,” Fossler said. “I had some specific questions they answered well.”
Gardening instructor Rondi Niles, of the Village of Pine Hills was very excited to meet residents again this year.
“I do this every year,” Niles said. “I’ve done it since it started.”
Niles teaches gardening courses through the academy, including Decorating with Houseplants, which begins Oct. 28 at Moyer Recreation.
Niles is a longtime resident and a dedicated green thumb. She explains through her courses how gardening in Florida is much different from other parts of the United States.
“The climate is very different,” Niles said. “Plants that we used to grow up North will not necessarily grow down here, but we have a whole bunch more that we do get to grow. They’ll even flower during the winter time.”
The expos have been a part of the Enrichment Academy since it started. It usually hosts an expo each semester with the next one scheduled for March 2024.
“I think the biggest benefit is for people to learn more about the courses and actually interact with the instructors,” Sarakinis said.
Sue Brown, a resident of The Lofts at Brownwood, read about the expo in the paper and was happy to come out.
“It’s nice to be able to come ask questions,” Brown said. “The people are very enthusiastic about what they do.”
Brown said she hopes to take some history courses she learned about at the expo.
David O’Neil, a resident of Tavares, teaches Coffee Home Roasting and Tasting, a course in its second semester with the Enrichment Academy.
O’Neill enjoyed the expo and speaking with residents.
“People can come in and see what the classes are about before they make a commitment to attend one,” O’Neill said. “It’s a really nice thing and I’m meeting a lot of people who have interest. A lot of people consider coffee almost like a religion.”
O’Neill is excited to teach classes again, with his first course on Oct. 12 at Lake Miona Recreation.
“We go into history of coffee,” O’Neill said. “We then have a live roast where we take a green coffee and roast it to a profile. So you get to hear and smell the coffee roasting, and the last part of the class is tasting the coffee. There are seven origins of coffee, and you get to taste all of them.”
Villages residents can sign up for classes beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday at any At Your Service location or online at theenrichmentacademy.org. Public registration for classes opens at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 22.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.