Law enforcement keeps pace with local growth

Law enforcement agencies are meant to reflect the communities they represent — so if one grows, the other must, too. While The Villages is America’s fastest-growing community over the last decade, it’s not alone in experiencing population growth. There’s more than one factor that goes into departments’ growth decisions, but as more people come into an area, agencies may need to hire more officers or find other solutions to enhance protection and improve crime prevention.
And, while city and county budgets won’t be finalized until next month, local agencies are prepared to adjust with their respective communities’ growing curves and tight labor market.
Sumter County
The Wildwood Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are each looking at adding four law enforcement officers.
In Sumter County, which has been growing for years, the sheriff’s office has seen call volume go up. The four deputies will help with the newly-created 10 a.m-10 p.m. shift, which is when most of the calls come in.
“The growth is the growth,” said Sumter Chief Deputy Chris Haworth. “You can see it in the construction. It certainly hasn’t decelerated, and we deal with it with interesting ideas. We try to think outside the box in order to protect our level of service and protect the taxpayers’ money.”
Those solutions aren’t just restricted to hiring more deputies. Last year, the sheriff’s office got the green light to hire civilian traffic investigators for crashes. It takes less prep time to get them on the road than deputies, Haworth said, and allows deputies more time to handle traffic enforcement.
And that does have to do with growth. Even though the growing areas appear to be in Wildwood, there will be ancillary growth, Haworth said, which will lead to an increase in traffic.
As Wildwood continues to grow, the city’s police department needs to ensure it maintains its staffing with the growth’s requirements, said Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer.
“As the city grows, so does the demand for increased coverage,” Parmer said.
Hiring for the department is an ongoing process as the department decides how many officers it needs, he said.
Lake and Marion Counties
In Lake County, which has seen about a 30% increase in population growth in the last 10 years, 14 new deputies were sworn in this summer. It’s the largest group in a long time, said Lt. Fred Jones, Lake County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
The deputies were filling a combination of positions created because of growth or retirements and other departures.
“Right now, we’re in a good spot,” Jones said.
Elsewhere in Lake County, the Fruitland Park Police Department is looking at adding another officer next fiscal year. Police Chief Erik Luce said at an Aug. 2 city budget workshop that one of the reasons was in anticipation of growth.
“I think, to not start planning and start making those changes, we could find ourselves behind,” he told commissioners.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is also looking at what future growth means for them. The sheriff’s office has proposed hiring eight patrol deputies and four detention deputies in the next fiscal year, said Marion Public Information Director Sgt. Paul Bloom. The office is also looking at adding seven deputy positions each year after that to keep up.
Labor Shortages
Filling those positions might be easier said than done in some circumstances. The current labor shortage is having wide-spread consequences across private and public industries alike.
Hiring hasn’t been a problem in Sumter County, Haworth said, but he needs people in the agency’s pipeline. He already has candidates going through background checks for those four deputy positions.
Haworth wants to ensure the sheriff’s office is insulated so they can continue to attract the best people. He’s not just competing against other agencies, he said, but also against regular employers, and Bloom agrees.
“Every employer out there is looking for help, and they’re willing to offer money and things that we can’t necessarily,” Bloom said. “We’re in direct competition with the business world and the private sector.”
Attracting New Officers
While most of the agencies aren’t having hiring problems, they all have methods for finding candidates.
And if willing candidates do step forward, filling vacancies isn’t as simple as hiring someone at the end of the interview. There’s background checks and training to go through so new hires meet a department’s standards.
In Wildwood, the police department has five vacancies. Parmer said they could have filled them before now, but some candidates failed in the last weeks of training.
“We’re only going to take what we deem to be the best of the best,” he said.
Haworth continues advertising to make sure that pipeline doesn’t run dry. Meanwhile, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office runs the law enforcement academy at Lake Technical College and gets a lot of candidates from there, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sponsors aspiring deputies going through the College of Central Florida.
With the growing population also comes a growing number of candidates ready to step up to these challenges.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.