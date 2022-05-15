Law enforcement agencies build rapport with youth

Familiar holiday tunes play in the background at Walmart as children's faces light up with joy. They are browsing the aisles alongside local law enforcement officers to find Christmas gifts they might not get otherwise.
Spending time with local children each holiday season during Wildwood Police Department's Christmas with a Cop is what Police Chief Randy Parmer enjoys the most about just one of several youth programs law enforcement agencies in the area offer.
"[We look forward to seeing] how happy the kids are and how much fun they have,” Parmer said. "We have just as much fun as they do.”
Building positive relationships with law enforcement allows kids and teens to feel more comfortable around officers, which means they are more likely to go to an officer when they need help. Programs like Christmas with a Cop and the increased presence of school resource officers are helping local law enforcement agencies bridge the relationship gap between officers and youth.
"I have seen an amazing change starting to happen in our schools,” said Cpl. Robert Bedgood, of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. "Our kids are now interacting with us as school resource officers, and they're seeing us differently than they've ever seen us before, which is now opening avenues for us to get information that we need to help them.”
Feeling Like Family
More than 4 million 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds have interactions with the police every year, according to the International Association of Chiefs of Police. When agencies connect with youth, they have the opportunity to, "reduce delinquency, crime and victimization; improve education, health and social outcomes for youth; and strengthen community relationships" according to a 2018 report by the association.
The bond created with officers through these programs is especially important to teens like Brianna Fazzolari, who participates in the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Explorer Program.
"There's always someone there for you, and we're a family,” said Brianna, a ninth-grader at Wildwood Middle High School. "That means a lot to me, because I've never really had people who believe in me, and it's really nice.”
Explorer Programs take place across the state and are for teens who want to learn more about being law enforcement officers. Students meet each week as long as they are involved in the program.
Sumter County Sheriff's Office Master Deputy Holly Eckstein, the school resource officer for The Villages Charter Middle School, participated in the Explorer Program in Citrus County and knows firsthand the impact it can have on teens' lives.
"Everybody knows everybody (at the sheriff's office),” Eckstein said. "So, now to bring on the kids and to have our own little family, I absolutely love it.”
Eckstein knew she wanted to become an SRO and protect children after 17 students were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. She took her passion for working with youth to the next level when she and several other SROs asked the agency to bring an Explorer Program to Sumter County.
SCSO started its program with 10 teens in October 2021. Each week since then, they have spent time learning the ins and outs of the agency and the skills necessary to become a law enforcement officer.
During breaks and half days at school, the students involved still want to have meetings and even extra ones, Eckstein said.
One student in the program, 18-year-old Timothy Borst, hopes to learn what it takes to be a good police officer, he said.
"As Deputy (Robbie) Hanson (said), it's about the kindness we show to get more out of people, instead of saying, 'No you're going to do this,'” said Borst, who attends South Sumter High School.
The program so far has been successful, Senior Master Deputy and lead adviser Jacob Holloway said.
The students have stayed very attentive throughout the program and Holloway enjoys watching them learn and grow, he said.
"We're bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community,” said Holloway, SRO at South Sumter Middle School. "The more they understand what we do, how we do it and why we do it, then that makes them understand and be more comfortable [with law enforcement].”
This program allows the agency to educate and interact with youth, even if they do not choose not to pursue a law enforcement career, said Chief Deputy Chris Haworth, SCSO.
"They are producing excellent citizens to live in our county,” Haworth said. "I believe that reaching the kids young is important. We put [the Explorer Program logo] on middle school vehicles in order to attract them at a young age so we can get them involved and excited about the program.”
Supporting the Community in Good Times and Bad
During the holidays, each of the six local law enforcement offices hosts Christmas programs to support children in their areas. The Marion County Sheriff's Office, Lady Lake Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Office and Fruitland Park Police Department host Shop with a Cop; Wildwood PD hosts Christmas with a Cop, and SCSO hosts Kids, Cops and Christmas.
Agencies across the country participate in these holiday outreach programs, most commonly known as Shop with a Cop.
"It is awesome, especially when you get the cool cop,” said Gary Rowell, of Oxford, whose family shopped with Officer Anthony Bunn at Wildwood PD's Christmas with a Cop event in December 2021.
It also allows the community to see a different side of law enforcement, said officer Devin Daniels, Lady Lake PD.
"You get a chance to show people that we're not just here when bad things happen,” Daniels said. "It gives a picture to the kids that you can call on us in good and bad times. It's bigger than the bad times and building that (positive) public relationship is very important.”
Learning about the importance of these relationships and how to build them starts in initial training.
Lake Technical College and College of Central Florida are two of the closest 42 schools in the state that offer police academy programs, with a curriculum set by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The program requires 770 hours or about five months of training before graduation, said Lake County Sheriff's Office Capt. Michael Bond, criminal justice academy director at Lake Technical College.
During the 770 hours, students learn about firearms, defensive tactics, first aid, vehicle operations, traffic stops, communications and investigative techniques. Training related to interacting with juveniles is covered throughout, Bond said.
"We make sure we cover it all because you're going to have different circumstances for someone that is juvenile than you would an adult, because there's different things involved with them,” Bond said.
LTC offers an optional advanced specialized training for officers after they complete basic training, said DeAnna Thomas, LTC executive director. A few courses specifically are for dealing with juvenile offenders: a 24-hour mental health course, a 16-hour active shooter course and a 40-hour one week school resource division program.
Some juvenile training also is required during the required recertification officers complete every four years, Bond said.
A lot of the training officers receive comes first-hand during their initial three months on the job during field officer training, Bond said, which varies from agency to agency based on its policies, Bond said.
"We teach the basics of law, the basics of how to communicate, so it's a foundation,” Bond said. "I wouldn't say they can come right out of here and be able to deal with juveniles. A lot of it depends on the personality of the student and life experience.”
Changing Kids' Lives
Juvenile arrests for all offenses have declined 65% since a peak in 1996, but more than 3 million juveniles are arrested each year, according to the 2018 report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
To combat those numbers, more schools are adding school resource officers to their list of essential employees. This helps ensure that the first interactions kids have with law enforcement are in a positive setting.
A school resource officer is a sworn law-enforcement officer who works in a school full or part time. Florida passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School safety act in 2018 that mandated all state schools have an SRO.
The National Association of School Resource Officers estimates about 20% of all U.S. K-12 schools (public and private) are served by school resource officers.
In 2018, researchers at Canada's Carleton University released results of a two-year study that found multiple benefits of SROs.
Researchers found that the presence of an SRO in schools prevented or minimized property damage of the schools and nearby areas; prevented student injuries, violence and drug overdoses; reduced the number of times schools needed to call 911; reduced the chances of a student getting a criminal record; and increased the chances that students got the social services help they needed.
Most important, it increased the level of safety felt by both students and staff.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office sees first-hand the impact of positive interactions between law enforcement and students. LCSO has a therapy K-9 team made up of four dogs who all are trained to comfort victims of crime, children at schools and law enforcement officers in time of conflict or stressful situations.
French bulldog Eve, English bulldogs Eleanor and Mia and black lab Jetty visit schools across Lake County each day with their handlers, Cpl. Robert Bedgood and Erica Stamborski.
During these visits, the dogs interact with the students to create positive relationships and build trust. The students have completely fallen in love with the therapy K-9 visits, Bedgood said.
A prime example happened during a visit to Academy of Lake Hills South in Mascotte for developmentally disabled children, Bedgood said. For five straight days after the K-9 visit, the school had no behavioral issues, which was uncommon, Bedgood added.
Bedgood and Stamborski left coloring pages of the K-9s for the students, and the school had a coloring contest to win lunch with the dogs.
A few days later when behavioral issues started to appear, the principal reminded the students about the coloring contest and the good behavior needed to win and the problems stopped.
"It's been amazing and I love it," principal Kelly Sanders said. "It's a great way to work with kids."
Now the agency is working on getting a full-time therapy K-9 at that school and all the schools with Lake County Sheriff's Office SROs. It is likely this will happen next school year, Bedgood said.
These interactions also help officers better understand teens' and children's minds.
Children's and young adults' minds still are developing. Science shows teenage brains are different from the brains of adults, and scientists have started to discover explanations for erratic behavior that are linked it to the structure of the brain during adolescence, according to the Police Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing policing through research and policy organization.
The Police Foundation claims that educating law enforcement on these differing characteristics during their training is important to improve relations between law enforcement and youth. The foundation offers several recommendations to improve engagement.
Some include officers completing youth mental health training, using de-escalation techniques, and developing youth-central community-based activities for officers and youth to engage through.
Bond believes it is important to understand how to properly communicate with the people you interact with, and that is different from person to person and age to age.
"When you deal with the elderly community you speak to them differently because they have a different life background,” Bond said. "They have a different set of morals, values and ethics. This is a whole different landscape than it is with kids these days, I look at some of the kids these days and I'm (thinking) it's a changed world. You can't keep doing the same things we did 20 years ago and expect the same results. I am still trying to figure out Instagram and Twitter, but these are all the new mediums that the children are dealing with and you have to hop on board to understand how they think.”
Staff Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
