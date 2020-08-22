Laura likely to deliver downpours to Villages

Emergency management officials are urging storm readiness for most of Florida as the National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Laura’s long-range track and intensity forecasts were “more uncertain than usual.” As of Friday evening, Laura is on a northwest track toward the Keys and then the Gulf Coast. A direct hit is not expected in Central Florida and The Villages, but residents should expect tropical storm-force winds on Monday and prepare for the likelihood of storms. An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected after 10 a.m Monday in The Villages, said Dave Towle, WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM senior forecaster. The Florida Division of Emergency Management warned Floridians that Laura is expected to bring storm surge, rain and wind to southern parts of Florida as early as Sunday night, continuing through the early part of the week.
Busy storm season
While Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to make landfall in Florida, another storm could have an impact even without a direct hit on the state.
A tropical depression is approaching Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, on a track that parallels Laura’s toward the Texas and Louisiana coast, according to the hurricane center. Forecasters expect the storm to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Marco.
Even if this storm doesn’t hit Florida directly, outer bands associated with it can dump rain on Florida, Towle said.
It’s not common for the Gulf Coast to face the threat of two tropical storms paralleling each other just 400 miles apart, he said.
“We’ll have to watch this one closely over the weekend,” Towle said.
Beyond the two tropical storms, the hurricane center is also monitoring a tropical wave off the coast of Africa with a 40% chance of strengthening within the next five days.
The high activity this far into the season, with the early arrival of an “L” storm and an “M” storm on the way, is occurring weeks ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season’s traditional Sept. 10 peak, when the most tropical storm activity is expected.
Be prepared
Experts frequently recommend stocking an emergency supply kit, including a battery-powered weather alert radio, and developing a plan with tasks to do before, during and after a hurricane. State emergency management officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis encouraged Floridians to stock at least seven days’ worth of emergency supplies, including food and water.
With this year’s hurricane season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA is recommending people also stock hand sanitizer, a face mask and disinfectant wipes as part of their supply kits.
If Sumter County needs to open shelters for Tropical Storm Laura or any other storm this season, staff will follow social-distancing procedures and require people to wear masks while inside, Sumter County Emergency Management Director David Casto said.
People who live in site-built, non-modular homes should be able to shelter in place, he said.
If residents haven’t purchased emergency supplies, they should take the weekend to do so or ensure their stock of supplies is in order, according to both Casto and Towle.
Other tips they offer for preparedness include making sure insurance documents are in order, filling up their vehicles’ gasoline tanks, and ensuring their generators are serviced before the storm.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
