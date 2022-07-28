Latest center honors area’s first responders

As former firefighter Chuck Warren stepped into First Responders Recreation Center, he was filled with emotion when he saw his chief’s helmet, captain’s helmet and battalion chief helmet on display in the EMT room. They are just a few of the hundreds of items donated by Villages residents that are on display at the new center, which opened Wednesday. “It feels wonderful and exciting,” said Warren, of the Village of Hemingway. “I consider this to be a museum. I expect my items to be here for many years, if not forever.” The center at 16523 SE 76th Chatham Ave. is the first recreation center completely funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, the Village Center Community Development District committee responsible for amenity services north of County Road 466. “Not only was this the largest construction project ever taken on by the District, it is the first and only recreation center built and designed by the District from the ground up,” said AAC chairman Don Deakin, of the Village of Chatham. “We look to the future with gratification and anticipation of the enjoyment this new amenity will bring to residents of The Villages for years to come. I’m honored to have been a part of this project and incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together.”
John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks, said the name and theme of the center were chosen to honor the courage, commitment and sacrifice of current and past firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
“Our own Villages Public Safety Department is a testament to the kind of selfless and hard-working individuals deserving of this recognition,” he said. “We are humbled to dedicate this recreation center to first responders everywhere.”
The center features several amenities new to the northern area of The Villages, including an 18-hole putting course, a family resort-style pool, a fire pit, a multi-purpose field and a game room set up for residents to play video games together.
Other outdoor amenities include a lawn bowling and croquet green, corn toss, basketball, platform tennis, pickleball, sand courts for beach volleyball and beach tennis, outdoor exercise equipment and a picnic pavilion.
Other inside amenities include a large multipurpose room, kitchen, card room, arts and crafts room with kilns, and a screened-in porch.
Before the doors opened, Chaplain Joe LaCognata gave the invocation and The Villages High School Class of 2022 graduate Duncan Blackstock performed the national anthem.
District Manager Kenny Blocker also spoke at the ceremony.
“We owe a large debt of gratitude to our brave first responders, who selflessly risk their lives to serve and protect others,” Blocker said. “This recreation facility is a tribute to them and the sacrifices they make for us every day.”
The official ribbon cutting took place around 8:30 a.m. with a helicopter fly over as the doors to the center were opened.
Those in attendance were greeted by patriotic patterns and plenty of memorabilia donated by Villagers who worked as first responders, along with four patriotic quilts donated by the Quilting Guild of The Villages.
Nearly 50 members spent 500 hours crafting the quilts out of 410 patches.
Ardie Wood, president of the Dear Jane Quilt Club, a chapter of the Quilting Guild of The Villages, worked with other guild members including Betty Streich and Michaelyn Nicholls to create the pieces.
“(Wood) designed the patterns and members of the guild pieced them together,” said Streich, of the Village of Dunedin.
Nicholls, of the Village of Collier at Antrim Dells, enjoyed seeing the group’s hard work pay off.
“We got lots of blisters, but we are very proud,” she said with a smile.
Among the crowd were Janet Belluomini, of the Village of Bonita, her son, Summerfield resident Louie Belluomini, and his 6-year-old service dog, Star, a golden retriever.
Belluomini, a paramedic, said Star was the first service dog in the country to ride in an ambulance with her handler.
Belluomini looked forward to seeing the display of the vest and mask Star wore as she rode in an ambulance with him and interacted with people at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s really cool that they’re doing this,” he said. “It’s an amazing honor for police, EMS and other first responders. It’s nice to see the support.”
George and Lois Borlase also were eager to see the memorabilia throughout the center, including one of George’s red buoys from his time in the U.S. Coast Guard.
“It’s a great venue they have to honor all of these people who risked their lives to save other people,” George said. “People can get a chance to appreciate it, and it’s a great honor.”
The couple, of the Village of Charlotte, were excited to see the buoy on display.
“We are very proud it’s in the First Responders (Recreation Center) and we’re looking forward to its new home,” Lois said. “They’ve done a wonderful job at integrating the memorabilia in here.”
Her husband felt a sense of community seeing all the other items alongside his own.
“Being able to see what everyone’s done, you see how many people were involved as first responders,” George said. “Seeing this (memorabilia) together is mind boggling.”
Staff writer Abby Bittner can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or abby.bittner@thevillagesmedia.com.
