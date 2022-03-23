Large retailers find success in The Villages

Creative residents can enjoy some good news. The country’s largest arts-and-crafts retailer is coming to The Villages — part of a trend of big-box stores opening locations in the area. Hobby Lobby is opening a free-standing 55,000-square-foot store in Buffalo Ridge Plaza on County Road 466. Its stores also are known for home accents, seasonal products and custom framing. “They have been a top-requested retailer by our residents for a long time,” said Scott Renick, vice president of commercial development for The Villages. “I’ve heard stories of groups chartering a shuttle to visit their Ocala store in the past. We’ve been working on getting Hobby Lobby to come to town for many years and are thrilled that this deal came to fruition.”
The Villages’ location will fill a gap between the current closest locations in Mount Dora and Ocala.
“The new store in this fast-growing community is exciting for Hobby Lobby and its customers,” said David Emihovich, managing partner of Katz & Associates, who has worked with Hobby Lobby to secure more than 30 locations since 2013. “The location is consistently ranked as one of the most requested trade areas for them to enter, and Hobby Lobby is eager to meet that demand with this new store in the heart of The Villages.”
Construction of the new location will begin at the end of the year with an expected opening date around Memorial Day of next year.
Also under construction is BJs Wholesale in Lady Lake. The company already is signing up customers for new memberships at 13469 U.S. Highway 27/441, next to Wawa near UF The Villages Hospital.
The Lady Lake BJs is one of the four newest locations in the U.S.
“We continue to accelerate our expansion and we’re excited to open these new locations,” said Bill Werner, executive vice president of strategy and development of BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re always looking for ways to bring the value and convenience of a BJ’s membership to more shoppers, and extending our reach is a major way of achieving that.”
In Sumter County, new commercial building permits in 2021 were valued at more than $436 million, which is more than 2019 and 2020 combined, said Frank Calascione, economic development director for Sumter County.
Calascione cites low taxes and a fast-growing consumer base as reasons why so many small and large businesses are coming to the area.
“They also provide new employment opportunities for our workforce, and the variety of goods and services the businesses provide add to the vibrancy and quality of life in our county,” Calascione said.
Location and residential growth also are bringing more businesses to Lake County. The county grew by about 30% from 2010 to 2020, with more than 86,000 people added to the population, said Tracy Garcia, interim executive director for the Lake County Office of Economic Growth.
“A growing population, a pro-business attitude and a diverse workforce make Lake County a great place for companies to call home,” she said.
Other businesses recently opened their first locations in the area.
Earth Fare, a grocery store that focuses on offering natural products, opened in November in Lady Lake Commons on U.S. Highway 27/441. Its offerings include products such as herbs, lettuce and microgreens from The Villages Grown, the farm-to-table initiative of The Villages.
“Lady Lake and The Villages in general is a very vibrant community, and Earth Fare looks for communities that have a focus on health and wellness, and we just felt like here really was a perfect fit for us,” said Laurie Aker, spokesperson and director of marketing for Earth Fare.
Sportsman’s Warehouse also opened its doors last year in Lady Lake, the company’s first location in the state of Florida.
“It’s just nice to introduce our business to the people here,” said Beth Marton, general manager of the location at Lady Lake Crossing shopping center on U.S. Highway 27/441.
Since opening in October, reception has been positive from local customers looking for hunting, fishing and camping gear, clothing, footwear and more.
“Everybody is glad that we’re here,” Marton said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
