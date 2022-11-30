Lake Sumter Landing lights up for the season

Villagers know how to get into the holiday spirit. Tuesday night’s Tree Lighting Festival at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square was packed to the brim with both Villagers and their families, enjoying the merry season. The highlight of the night was the countdown tree lighting, led by Villages performer Bille Thatcher.
The singer led everyone in song with “We Need a Little Christmas” with Santa and Mrs. Claus, before the crowd cheered as the square lit up. The festival also benefited the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive, which will provide Christmas gifts to families in the tri-county area. Festival-goers enjoyed plenty of shopping vendors, food and games, while Santa and Mrs. Claus spread Christmas cheer as they posed with everyone who stopped for photos.
There was even fake snow made from biodegradable soap to give the night a white Christmas feel, without the cold weather.
“It’s wonderful,” said Don Assaid, of the Village of Duval. “I’ve never seen so many people here. We were walking by (Santa) and thought it would be a cute picture.”
He and his wife Ruthann said it doesn’t take much for them to get into the holiday spirit, but seeing the lights, trees, decorations and people enjoying themselves sets the holiday mood.
Blonde Ambition played throughout the night, and Villages resident lifestyle groups presented special Christmas performances for the crowd.
The Villages Cheerleaders, Sweet n’ Sassy, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corp and Aloha O’ Ka Hula all contributed to the festivities.
“I was already in the Christmas spirit,” said Katie Czyzyk, of the Village of Monarch Grove. “But the music does put you in the mood.”
She said she thought The Villages Twirlers’ performance was adorable and enjoys its numbers.
The resident lifestyle performance group opened its performance with “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” while Ann Pelle, leader of the group, dressed the drummers as snowmen.
The crowd was in awe with each twirl and trick with glowing batons.
Then, the group brought out two twirlers who spun batons lit on each end.
Others shared her excitement for holiday festivities.
“Christmas is my favorite time of the year,” said Michelle Johnson, of the Village of Calumet Grove. “I think the twirlers did a very good job. It was fun to see them for the first time. The fire twirlers were my favorite part.”
She said this was her first time attending a tree lighting festival in The Villages and thoroughly enjoyed it.
“My husband and I are from the North, so it doesn’t feel like the Christmas we’re used to, but this festival helps put us in the spirit,” said Laura LaValley, of the Village of Duval.
She said she enjoyed seeing Aloha O’ Ka Hula dance Christmas inspired hula numbers like “Mele Kalikimaka.”
The performance group also used traditional hula instruments during its performance on the square.
“It’s just pure fun,” she said. “You can tell the ladies are having fun. For me, that brings a lot of joy.”
Sean and Tiffany Harris said they were visiting family and traveled from Seattle.
“This is our first Christmas in The Villages,” Tiffany said. “We’re used to a cold Christmas, but there is a lot of spirit here. I loved seeing the lights and decorations.”
She said she was surprised to see so many booths, food and games.
Some of the food vendors included Nothing Bundt Cakes, Island Fin Poke, Heavenly Soft Pretzels and many more.
She said it was more than she expected and enjoyed spending time with family at the event.
“Christmas in flip flops is awesome,” said Sean.
The final Tree Lighting Festival is from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday at Spanish Springs Town Square.
The event is free and open to the public.
Staff writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.