Lake Griffin expands kayak training classes

More people wanted to learn how to kayak in natural settings than state park volunteers expected. In September, Lake Griffin State Park volunteers brought back the park’s Kayak 101 classes for the first time since the start of the pandemic. These classes train people on the basics of kayak operations and safety. Their return proved so popular that the park’s citizen support organization, Friends of Lake Griffin State Park, is offering them twice a month. Interest from park guests outpaced the classes’ capacity, which is limited to eight people per session, said Linda Morrison, a park volunteer who oversees the ecotours and Kayak 101 classes. So she began scheduling two classes a month starting in October to allow more people to participate.
It hasn’t leveled off going into November. A class scheduled for Nov. 10 taught by volunteers Dave Davidson and Ray Sutherland and a class on Nov. 18, taught by Morrison and Stephanie Hayano have both had high interest.
Curiously to park volunteers, the kayak lessons appear more popular than their guided kayak ecotours, said Morrison, of the Village of St. James.
“It seems to be where the interest is right now,” she said.
Kayak 101 classes last about two hours and cost $35 per person. The cost includes the instruction, plus kayak, paddle and life vest rentals.
Their goal is to help people learn the fundamentals of kayaking so park guests can feel more confident about paddling Florida’s waters, Morrison said.
When people take the class, they’ll learn about safety guidelines, kayaking equipment, basic paddle strokes, and tips for paddling with wildlife and boat traffic, she said. They’ll also have a chance to get real world training to practice their skills by taking a shortened version of the park’s guided paddle tours.
“We spend the first 30 minutes or so on land, demonstrating stuff,” Morrison said. “Then we do an abbreviated ecotour.”
Ecotours are where trained volunteer tour guides - most of whom are Villagers - lead kayakers on a tour of Lake Griffin via the Dead River Marsh. Some guides are also trained to discuss the wildlife and plants they’ll see along the way.
Hayano, the park volunteer who will help Morrison teach the Nov. 18 Kayak 101 class, said the classes help new and inexperienced paddlers better understand how to operate a kayak safely.
“In a kayak class, they at least begin to learn to appreciate the safety aspects of kayaking,” said Hayano, of the Village of Fenney. “Classes like this also promote efficacy in techniques, and that goes a long way to enjoying the sport. It’s similar to people playing golf. if you have a couple of lessons, you can get it in line with the hole.”
For more information, including registration for classes and kayak tours, visit Friends of Lake Griffin State Park’s website at FLGSP.org.
Lake Griffin State Park also has six morning paddle tours scheduled in November, from Nov. 6 to 28, starting at 9 a.m. all six days. The park also has a moonlight paddle tour scheduled for Nov. 19, departing at 5:45 p.m. (arrive by 5 p.m.) For complete information on dates and to book tours, go to FLGSP.org.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
