Lake County Library emphasizes lifelong learning

Pollinators make a world of difference on our every day lives.
From helping provide the food we eat, to giving us plants to look at, they each play an important role.
On July 15 at the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora, Neta Villalobos-Bell, president of the Lake Beautyberry chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society made a presentation on Creating a Pollinator Garden.
Attendees were treated to an overview of garden pollinators as well as how to attract them to a garden. Beyond butterflies, they learned information about other prominent pollinators including bees, wasps, mosquitos, flies and even bats.
“What matters is diversity,” Villalobos-Bell said. “Diversity of flower shape, color, sweetness and scent. The interactions of insects with the natives in my yard always fascinates me. For example, beetles might not need as sweet a flower, but they’re big on scents.”
The library’s mission is centered on lifelong learning and literacy, and Cathy Lunday, the library director for the City of Mount Dora, is always looking for new and exciting ways to elevate the experience for visitors. Collaborations with local organizations is a mechanism toward this end. One week Lego might litter the lobby, providing a perfect opportunity for the community to showcase its creativity, whereas another might be marked by an annual dinosaur exhibit.
“We take lifelong learning very seriously,” she said. “Any age can build and create, and at 3 p.m. on a Monday to have 30 people in our lobby building with Legos — you’d be hard pressed to find this anywhere else.”
As much as she does to get guests through the door, the library’s labors can even be enjoyed without setting foot inside. A butterfly garden, maintained by dedicated volunteers with the library, shows what gardening with native Florida plants can yield, and is one part of a push for a shared environmental consciousness.
“We partner with the local agricultural extension office for a monthly gardening program, and later in the year, we will have a college environmental science librarian come in to talk about Florida mushrooms,” Lunday said. “We’ll also have a program on gardening for backyard habitats and a presentation on bats with the Florida Bat Conservancy. We focus on the environment because it really resonates with people who want to feel connected to it.”
Lunday first connected with Villalobos-Bell through her husband Ken Bell, who was out walking the preserve behind the library one day.
“Lunday was talking about invasive plants throughout the preserve, and he overheard and told her ‘You should give my wife a call,’” Neta said. “Later, I introduced myself at a city commission meeting I sat in on, and she asked me if I’d be interested in volunteering to help remove those plants. Of course, I don’t know how to say no, and that’s how it started three years ago.”
Since then, Neta has organized volunteer walks through the preserve responsible for removing over half a ton of vegetation.
“Our hope is to beautify the area with a boardwalk trail and a focus on restoring the forest, and Neta has been a big help,” Lunday said.
“We’re at the tip of the iceberg,” Neta said. “We could always use more help.”
Neta has involved herself with the library in a few other ways as well.
“Cathy keeps offering me opportunities,” she said. “At one point, the library purchased watercolor paintings of plants from a Mount Dora resident, and they wanted to display them in the lobby. For that, they enlisted me to write up descriptions of each, then came the offer to host presentations.” Out in the parking lot, Neta and her group held a native plant sale, and she hopes she will have the chance to do it again.
“The opportunities keep coming because Cathy is so committed to the environment and educating others,” she said. “She is absolutely amazing.”
For information about events and volunteer opportunities with the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora, check out the Lake County Library website at mylakelibrary.org, or call at 352-735-7180. For more information on the Lake Beautyberry chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, check out its website at lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org.
