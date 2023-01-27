Lady Lake Farmers Market returning for Valentine’s Day

A staple in the community is returning to Lady Lake.
The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Rolling Acres Sports Complex at 260 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake and take place at the same time and location each Tuesday.
Mike Burske, the parks and recreation director for Lady Lake, will oversee the market.
“We had a market ran by a third party for 11 years,” he said. “When we terminated that relationship, we wanted to work better and determine who we wanted to be. Feb. 14 will be the first time the town is hosting it ... I really believe the market is really good for the community.”
In order to make the new Lady Lake Farmers Market the best it can be, Burske is doing his homework.
“I’ve gotten a chance to speak with former vendors to see what they liked and didn’t like to make it better,” he said. “It’s been really fun getting different vendors telling me what they have to offer. We’re going to have a very good, diverse farmers market.”
Of the food and vendors the market will offer, Burske has one rule.
“My requirement is that, whether it’s food or something else, it has to be homemade,” he said. “The market is great for cottage industry.”
The market last took place in August, and since word got out about it returning, Burske has been a busy bee.
“My phone has been ringing off the hook,” he said. “With our spot on Rolling Acres and access to The Villages, we’re going to have a great customer base.”
He said he is always looking for those who want a stand at the market.
“If anyone has a good product they want to offer, that’s great,” he said. “I’m very receptive.”
Town Manager Bill Lawrence is supporting Burske in his efforts.
“Mike has been looking nonstop for vendors,” he said. “The response from the vendors has been great.”
Lawrence is excited to see what his colleague will bring to the market.
“Markets now have a mixture of food, music and vendors, which I think is what Mike is looking for,” he said.
He also knows how much the community missed the market and wants to make it the best it’s been.
“We’re excited because we know the people will be looking forward to it,” Lawrence said. “We want to support the vendors and hope they’re successful, so it’s a win-win for all parties involved.”
Burske is looking forward to heading the market and bringing together customers and vendors.
“This has been a lot of fun and I’m excited it’s falling under the auspice of the town,” he said. “It’ll bring the town together.”
The Lady Lake Farmers Market is at Rolling Acres Sports Complex at 260 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.
For those interested in vending, go to ladylake.org/news/lady-lake-farmers-market for an application.
For more information about the market, contact Burske at 352-430-0451.
