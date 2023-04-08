Lady Lake Farmers' Market finds new home

Since the Lady Lake Farmers’ Market returned in February, it has been a big hit. Now, organizers and vendors hope to bring even more people out to the weekly event. The Lady Lake Farmers’ Market returned after about a six month hiatus, and now the Town of Lady Lake handles the event. The market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday until April 25 at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex. After the hiatus, it will restart Oct. 3. Attendance usually averages about 400 to 600 people, a popularity that reflects an overall growing interest in farmers markets.
From 1994 to 2019, the most recent numbers available, the number of farmers markets increased from 1,755 to 8,771, which is an increase of about 7% per year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
During that time, The Villages debuted the Brownwood Farmers Market. About seven years later The Villages added The Villages Grown, which, while it isn’t a farmers market, operates along similar principles of delivering fresh, local food.
Fruitland Park also recently launched the Fruitland Park First Friday Market.
Mike Burske, parks and recreation director for Lady Lake, wants to keep bringing in more vendors and more people.
“I’ve seen it successful before and hope to build it back to that,” Burske said.
The market gets about 17 to 25 vendors who sell a variety of items, including fruits and vegetables, fresh seafood, homemade syrups and soaps, glassware and quilted accessories.
Many vendors have said business has picked up and they are getting regulars, Burske said.
“We’re on our way to growing,” he said.
Farmers markets have a positive economic impact on vendors, especially farm vendors.
Farm establishments in the country received 14.5 cents per dollar spent on domestically produced food in 2021, according to the USDA. Vendors at farmers market receive the whole dollar of sales made.
“By going to a farmers market it really helps all of the farmers there,” said Catherine Campbell, assistant professor and extension specialist of the Department of Family Youth and Community Sciences of UF/IFAS.
Nancy Duthie is a regular vendor at the market where she showcases her homemade soaps and bath bombs she makes into cupcakes and cakes and with toys inside.
Duthie, of Lady Lake, was a vendor at the previous market when it was at Log Cabin Park. She loves that it was brought back for her and other vendors to participate in.
“Mike listens to the vendors, and he took all our advice, and he talked to me all the way through about the planning,” Duthie said.
Just like Burske, Duthie also wants to see more attendees at the market to see and possibly buy the fish, eggs, produce and other products.
“(There are) friendly vendors and typical, local artisans that need support,” Duthie said.
Another regular vendor is Quilted Things where Nancy Overstreet sells quilted casserole carriers, aprons, bag holders, bowl cozies and other handmade quilted pieces.
Like Duthie, Overstreet, of Ocala, was a regular vendor at the previous market. She went there for about three to four years, and business has gone well for her at the new location.
“The staff at the rec department have been awesome as far as helping,” Overstreet said. “If you have any questions or if you have any suggestions, they’ve been very open to helping the market grow. It’s been all around a really good experience. The vendors have all been nice, and the customers, for the most part, they’ve all been great. Even if I have something they don’t want, they’re all looking. Very friendly.”
When the Lady Lake Farmers’ Market returns in October, Overstreet plans to come back.
However, farmers markets aren’t just about participating vendors: they’re also about the community.
“They just kind of serve as an all-purpose community gathering place where people can connect with each other or local farms or food businesses or others kinds of services,” Campbell said.
Judy Woodie, of the Village Del Mar, attended the previous farmers’ market and was back on March 28 to see what it had at its new location. Jimmy Spiro, of the Village of La Belle, joined her.
“I thought they had some interesting things,” Woodie said. “I didn’t come prepared, being my first time at this one. I wasn’t prepared for what they have, but I see some nice Christmas gifts, birthday gifts, that kind of thing.”
Woodie and Spiro both picked up a lot of vegetables at the market, and Spiro planned to make cabbage soup with what he found.
Burske is already coming up with ideas to bring more people to the market when it returns in October, including adding entertainment.
Vendors who want to participate can visit ladylake.org/news/lady-lake-farmers-market/ to fill out an application. It costs $25 to attend per day and $80 to participate a whole month.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.