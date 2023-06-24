Kids gain new skills at Camp Villages

Thanks to Camp Villages, Wesley Nunes, 5, caught his first fish.
During the third week of Camp Villages, children were taught, or invited to improve, different skills such as riding bicycles, dragon boating and, in Wesley’s case, learning how to fish. Residents eager to pass on their knowledge taught many of the activities.
“They’re absolutely incredible,” said Bob Kane, a Grand Masters Dragon Boat Club member. “Dragon boating is going to enhance their performance, and it builds confidence.”
Not only were the club members excited, but grandparents were too.
“This is one of the best experiences for me,” said Karen Barker, whose two grandchildren participated in Camp Villages this year. “Based on their reactions, and they’re asking to come every year, it’s theirs too.”
Bike Rodeo
On Monday, the Bike Friendly Advocacy Council taught kids aged 7-12 how to ride their bicycles safely at Rohan Recreation. The participants also received a free helmet.
Bicyclist Bob Jordan shared safety tips with the dozen kids at the event before having them go through a course where they practiced starting, stopping, scanning, maneuvering, balance and scanning.
“Safety is an issue, and if we can teach them and have them remember one thing 20 years from now, they can look back and say, ‘Well, I learned how to look left out, or look right, how to stop, and that cars can hurt me,’” said Jordan, of the Village of Pennecamp. “What we want to do is teach them a couple of things to help save their lives and reduce injuries.”
Leesa Coburn, of the Village of DeLuna, and her granddaughter Abri Davidson, of Kentucky, love riding their bicycles together, so this was the perfect opportunity for Abri to learn safety skills.
“We just really enjoyed every different activity we’ve done,” Coburn said. “It’s been fun, and we meet more kids. We signed up for something every day.”
Abri, 8, enjoyed the figure eight drill where the kids weaved through the course and practiced yielding.
She learned how to properly signal and the ABC check, which is where you inspect your bicycle before riding.
It also meant a lot to Abri to spend time with her grandma.
Just for Teens Dragon Boating
On Tuesday, teens paddled alongside the Grand Masters Dragon Boat Club at Lake Sumter.
Club members like Kane, a Village of Piedmont resident, went over safety tips and basic paddle formations before taking the group of more than 30 teens out on the water.
In the future, Kane would love to expand the dragon boating activity to multiple days, he said, so the teens can get an even better idea of what dragon boating is and improve their skills.
One of the teens, who had returned for her fourth year of dragon boating, was 16-year-old Eva Pellegrino, of Delaware.
“Just getting to be out on the water and paddling the boat, I really liked this activity,” Eva said.
Barker, of the Village of Pine Ridge, enjoyed watching her grandchildren, Eva and Dante Hargrove, 13; participate in Camp Villages and spending time with them over the summer.
This was Dante’s first-time trying dragon boating, and he enjoyed learning the basics.
“I like being outside more than I would in Delaware and I’m having more fun learning new things and getting better,” he said.
Learn to Fish
With some help from members of The Villages Freshwater Fishing Club, children aged 5 and older cast their fishing lines on Wednesday morning at Lake Mira Mar.
The children learned basic casting, knot tying and, in the case of a few of the children, what it’s like to catch a fish.
“It’s fun and you can’t do anything wrong,” said Jim Jones, vice president of the Freshwater Fishing Club and Village of Calumet Grove resident.
Chip Austin, a club member and Village of Gilchrist resident, worked with 5-year-old Wesley Nunes. It was the first time Wesley had gone fishing.
“I caught a real live fish,” said Wesley, of Massachusetts.
Austin, Wesley and Wesley’s grandfather, Bob Siano, were all excited when Wesley got the catfish.
“It’s the best thing for the kids: they absolutely love it,” said Siano, of the Village of Fernandina.
After the event, all the kids got to take home their fishing pole.
“They do a great job with this stuff,” said Bob Jalbert, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, who was there with his 14-year-old grandson, Chase Jalbert, of Washington.
Camp Villages runs through Aug. 4. The list of events can be found at campvillages.com, where families can also register. You can also register at any At Your Service location. Registration for the second half of camp is now open.
