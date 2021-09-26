Keeping Watch

It’s still a story that resonates well these days. Community Watch Patrol Driver D.J. Haldeman drove past a home with the garage door open. His training required he made sure the garage was empty and then notify his dispatch of the open door. Dispatch, in turn, calls the home to alert occupants of the open door. That ringing of the phone caught the attention of Barney Moore, who also found his son-in-law, Joe Solitis, inside, in the midst of a heart attack. That simple neighborhood check led to a sequence of events that got Solitis the help he needed. More than 500 Villagers either work for Community Watch or volunteer with groups like the Community Emergency Response Team of The Villages or local law enforcement agencies, supplementing local first responders and providing an added security blanket around The Villages.
Auxiliary first-responders improve civic engagement and collaboration between police and fire departments and the communities they serve, according to an article co-authored by the University of Central Florida’s Ross Wolf and Thomas Bryer, of UCF, and Kaunas University of Technology, in Kaunas, Lithuania.
The local CERT has responded to emergencies ranging from disaster recovery to cases of dehydration.
They use their training to assist their community until first-responders can arrive.
Some law enforcement agencies use volunteer COPs, or Citizens on Patrol, civilians who extend the agencies’ presence in the communities they serve. Volunteers can provide valuable experience and act as a bridge between police and those they serve.
Community Watch’s 362 paid staff members act as eyes and ears within the community. Staff patrol The Villages’ 86 square miles and monitor 120 gate complexes, 23 of which are staffed. They report any issues they see to law enforcement and other government agencies if necessary - for example, if a streetlight is out.
CERT of The Villages
CERT of The Villages works under the auspices of The Villages Public Safety Department as auxiliary first-responders during situations like natural disasters.
According to Ready.gov, the concept for the organization began with the Los Angeles City Fire Department in 1985 to respond to earthquakes. Today, there are more than 2,700 local CERT organizations and more than 600,000 volunteers nationwide.
CERT of The Villages was founded in 2003 by Bill Hennings, the group’s original commander. It was 2007 before the group was first called to action, one year after Hennings’ death. The event was the Groundhog Day tornadoes.
On the night of Feb. 2, 2007, a tornado, one of many to strike Central Florida that night, carved a swath of destruction across The Villages, damaging about 1,000 homes between county roads 466 and 466A.
Lt. John Longacre, who acts as liaison between the public safety department and CERT, was a lieutenant on the department’s only ladder truck. He was on duty, and thankful CERT was there to help.
“Initially our system was overwhelmed,” he said. “They set up triage and did first aid at Laurel Manor. I’m sure the people that were there appreciated it.”
After Hurricane Irma in September 2017, volunteers assisted with shelter operations in The Villages and went house to house checking on residents north of U.S. Highway 27/441 where some roads and other areas were flooded.
Successfully bouncing back from natural disasters often depends on volunteers, said Elizabeth Dunn, a visiting instructor in the College of Public Health and Disaster Management at the University of South Florida and director of CERT at USF.
“You can’t just have a small team of people who do fire rescue or emergency medical to have successful disaster response and recovery,” she said. “Having individuals engaged at the local and neighborhood level really takes a huge burden off government agencies.”
CERT was smaller during the tornado outbreak, Longacre said. Now, CERT has about 200 members.
Most CERTs operate on a “catch and release” system, training people and then activating them only after a disaster, said Phil Goldsmith of the Village of Dunedin, a CERT training officer. CERT of The Villages puts its volunteers to work year-round, and they are a common sight at Villages events, ready to provide immediate first aid when needed.
CERT also helps out the public safety department. They have a truck equipped to deploy to fires or fire training, and can provide rehab for firefighters. While fighting a fire, firefighters can cool off there and rehydrate. CERT volunteers check their vital signs before they return to work. If their vitals are outside what’s expected, a paramedic on scene will decide if they are ready to return to firefighting.
Many CERT of The Villages volunteers are retired firefighters, emergency medical services or medical professionals, Goldsmith said.
“It’s nice to have that background,” he said. “Many of them become instructors. We have one woman who studied psychology in college, and after joining us, she volunteered to teach our disaster psychology training.”
That experience can be valuable, said former CERT Commander Ellen Rogers, of the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley, but the group welcomes anyone who wants to join. CERT gives volunteers all the training they need to perform their duties.
“We need people with a lot of different skill sets to help run this organization,” she said.
Regardless of background, Public Safety Fire Chief Edmund Cain appreciates CERT and their volunteers, describing their contributions as invaluable.
“They want to help,” Cain said. “I just can’t say enough good things about them. They’re a tremendous asset to the department and the citizens of The Villages.”
Citizens On Patrol
Volunteers with law enforcement can fill a variety of roles.
The sheriff’s offices in Lake and Marion counties both have COPS programs. In Marion, the acronym stands for Citizen Observer Patrols, said Wendy Holland, the agency’s volunteer coordinator. COPS are civilians who assist the sheriff’s office in a “see and report” capacity.
Other law enforcement agencies have similar programs but may call them by different names. Wildwood Police Department calls its group Citizens on Patrol. Community Outreach Officer David Perry is in charge of the program.
COPS wear a different uniform and drive a vehicle that identifies them as COPS, but they are not armed and can’t make arrests.
COPS can act as a deterrent just by their mere presence, as Dick Stimson, a Marion County COP and resident of the Village of Springdale, can attest.
“Sometimes at night, I’ll see someone speed by, and then I’ll see their headlights burrowing into the ground as they slam on the brakes when they spot my car,” he said.
COPS often come from a wide variety of backgrounds. Stimson, for example, is a 32-year Air Force veteran.
Just as with CERT, such experience can be a boon to the agency the volunteer works with. Volunteers with backgrounds in information technology have helped implement new programs for Wildwood COPS.
Volunteers also can help with the relationship between the community and law enforcement, said Ross Wolf, a professor of criminal justice and associate dean of the College of Community Innovation and Education at UCF. He said people often feel more comfortable talking and reporting things to someone they know and trust, someone they feel has a personal stake in the community.
“There really is a nexus if you will, a bridge, a way to communicate better with volunteers,” he said.
Community Watch
In 2020, Community Watch employees took 316,862 service actions. They also made another 39,982 daily phone calls to members of the Adult Watch program, which allows residents to get a daily phone call to check on them. The agency also made 93,075 gate attendant wellness calls – in protecting their own – in 2020.
The Adult Watch program gives many residents peace of mind, but it also has saved lives. More than once, that daily welfare check has led to residents in distress being found and getting help.
Other contributions are more difficult to quantify.
“It’s hard to keep statistics on what we’ve prevented,” said Chief Nehemiah Wolfe, speaking of crimes or actions that haven’t occurred because Community Watch was in the area. “But I know the Community Watch is valuable to the lifestyle our residents enjoy,” he continued. “Without Community Watch, it would be tough to have the peace of mind and security they enjoy.”
Research suggests that he’s right, said Ross Wolf.
He conducted a study with fellow UCF criminal justice professors Stephen Holmes and Bryan Holmes in September 2018 that examined the effects of using private police in Orange County.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office contracted with a private agency to patrol and provide police services to two communities, according to the study. The contracted officers had roles similar to that of Community Watch and COPS.
They provided a continuous presence in the communities. Their job was to observe and document activities in the community and interact with citizens, and they reported to the OCSO. One major difference: They were armed. Community Watch and COPS are not.
A survey of residents found 30% reported a perceived decrease in crime. Crime data collected during the survey supported this. Additionally, 42% of residents felt safer with the additional patrols.
Although it’s common for communities to employ private law enforcement personnel, Wolf said it’s less common to see one on the scale of Community Watch, as most are smaller.
It’s not enough to just have extra marked vehicles on the streets though, said Wolf. Law enforcement, community law enforcement groups and the community itself must communicate. To that end, he said it helps if auxiliary law enforcement members live in the communities they patrol.
Between 96% and 97% of Community Watch employees come from The Villages, so it’s entirely possible for residents to see one of their own neighbors driving a patrol, staffing a gate or walking one of the squares.
Debbie Ballard, a lead dispatcher and coordinator of the Adult Watch program, lives in the Village of Sabal Chase. She started working with Community Watch seven years ago as a gate attendant.
“I enjoyed the gates,” she said. “You see the same people. They bring you coffee. They say, ‘Oh, I love your smile.’ It was great.”
She was soon moved to dispatch, where she finds the work rewarding and believes many of her coworkers have the same mentality.
“We could play golf,” she said. “We could play pickleball. We could do that, but I think all of us, we just want to give back.”
