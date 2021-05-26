Keep safety in mind as kids resume visits

The Villages is getting ready once again to welcome some of its most loyal visitors — grandchildren. Forty-eight percent of the tri-county population has at least one dose of the vaccine as of Sunday and the CDC recently loosened some of its masking recommendations for fully vaccinated people, just in time for travelers who are ready to reconnect with family and enjoy amenities, such as Camp Villages and the numerous outdoor activities in Central Florida. “They look forward to doing this every summer,” Village of Amelia resident Eileen Vigliarolo said of her grandchildren.
Guidance from CDC and other experts continues to differ for people who are fully vaccinated vs. people who aren’t, and that includes children and teens.
“Until we know more, unvaccinated children, especially those who are in high-risk groups, need to take care even around people who are vaccinated,” said Dr. Sonja A. Rasmussen, University of Florida Health researcher and pediatrician.
Safety remains front of mind for many as loved ones begin to gather again, some for the first time in more than a year.
There’s Plenty to Do
From state parks to theme parks to activities in The Villages, grandkids can have a great time outdoors or indoors.
Camp Villages offers a mix of outdoor and indoor activities, with registration open and activities beginning June 7. A catalog of planned events by week shows plenty of options indoors and outdoors, including crafting, performing arts, outdoor sports, science-oriented events and much more. Sanitizing stations and courtesy masks will be provided, said director of recreation and parks John Rohan, as will the ability to socially distance; adult sponsors should help take precautions for their children. Space for each class is limited, with offerings listed at campvillages.com.
In The Villages, Wilkerson Creek Park and Children’s Playground features a scenic walking path, a children’s park with a child-safe playground, benches and a picnic pavilion. It’s located off Old Camp Road near Lake Sumter Landing. And Lake Mira Mar features fishing, wildlife viewing, model boat racing and a floating dock. It’s located off Avenida Central, near La Hacienda Recreation Center. For a complete list of parks in The Villages, visit bit.ly/VillagesParks (link is case sensitive).
Set on 620 acres, Lake Griffin State Park is the state park closest to The Villages. It offers a nature trail, guided canoe and kayak tours of the lake and Dead River Marsh, and more. It’s located at 3089 U.S. Highway 27/441, Fruitland Park. Other state parks nearby include Silver Springs, Dade Battlefield and Rainbow Springs. Visit floridastateparks.org for safety guidelines and other information.
Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and many other Orlando-area theme parks and attractions are open and observing safety guidelines, according to their websites. Some are limiting attendance and/or requiring reservations, so it’s best to plan ahead. Go to visitorlando.com for lists of options and other helpful links.
Ways to Stay Safe
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children get vaccinated as soon as possible, which is age 12 for the Pfizer vaccine, with familiar preventive measures for those who haven’t gotten their shots yet.
“When unvaccinated children are indoors, they should continue with physical distancing and wearing masks,” Rasmussen said.
CDC also promises specific updates for camps this summer — and updates such as those could lead to new local guidance. “As they are ever-changing weekly, what is required (now) may not be next week,” Rohan said.
It might be tough for little ones to understand why some adults don’t need a mask but they do, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told NBC: “I think that that’s going to have to be a family-by-family decision.”
For everyone including the fully vaccinated, CDC continues to recommend masks on airplanes and other public transportation, as well as in airports and stations/hubs. People who aren’t fully vaccinated should delay travel, the agency said.
Some of the things seniors should try to avoid include small indoor areas (think: elevators, stairwells), group transportation and shared dining utensils.
Frequent hand-washing also remains recommended, CDC says.
What It Means to Families
Reuniting grandparents with families from far away can lead to some emotional moments. Some began seeing each other once again in the spring, such as Vigliarolo and her daughter and grandkids who visited from Long Island, New York, at Easter.
“We have the option of just enjoying The Villages itself, the sunshine and the palm trees,” she said of how they spend their time together.
For seniors, the CDC website says: “Social interaction is important; however, in-person social interactions are associated with increased risk of infection.”
Vigliarolo’s family takes precautions up north to be able to travel, including the children wearing masks at school and the family not socializing up north. And Vigliarolo has not gone to New York.
Vigliarolo’s daughter sent a list of Camp Villages activities to consider and the two were still getting their plans set. The kids might wear masks for indoor activities, she said. They enjoyed an Easter event at Camp Villages with her husband, James.
Before that, “I had not seen them in a year and a half,” she said.
