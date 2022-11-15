Jury of Marion County residents sworn in for Miller perjury trial

A jury of four men and two women from Marion County are now seated to decide the felony perjury case against suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller.
The jury, along with two alternates, was sworn in Monday morning by Judge Anthony Tatti. The trial is now scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Marion County Judicial Center. The judge expects the trial to conclude in a single day, with a possible verdict returned by the end of the day.
Miller faces up to five years in prison, if convicted.
Miller, 72, and former commissioner Gary Search, 72, were arrested in December 2021 on charges of lying under oath in a criminal investigation.
Both men were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January, and in August voters affirmed DeSantis’ appointments to replace them.
Miller is prepared to take the stand in his own defense, his attorney Dock Blanchard told the judge Monday.
The state is expected to call four witnesses including Search, said Sasha Kidney, assistant state attorney who is prosecuting the case.
Search resigned from the Sumter commission in April as part of a deal to avoid further prosecution and he agreed to testify in the case against Miller.
The defense filed a motion to not disclose Search’s deal and the state did not object.
When Tatti questioned Blanchard about the motion, the attorney said “he’s going to testify in support of Mr. Miller. I don’t want a jury thinking (Search) took his lumps, Mr. Miller should take his.”
Search provided a 90-minute deposition for the state in May following his plea agreement, the Daily Sun has learned from recordings obtained through a public records request.
He told prosecutors that:
• Dozens of private cellphone calls between him and Miller did occur, even though both men testified under oath that they did not. Both men knew before they testified that the state was investigating potential violations of Florida’s open meeting law that bans elected officials from discussing official business through back channels.
• Several calls came just before or just after commission meetings, including a 17-minute call the day after the county attorney admonished commissioners to cease any such communication.
• Miller, and no one else, was indeed on the other end of every call, even though Miller’s attorney has argued that someone else might have been using his phone.
• Several of the phone conversations involved animal rights issues advocated for by Miller’s wife and criticism against Miller’s fellow commissioners that she posted “in thousands of social media posts.”
• The men did privately discuss several issues that “were technically county business and weren’t supposed to be talked about,” according to Search’s attorney, Richard Hornsby. Search acknowledged that the topics went beyond the animal tethering issue to which he has already admitted to what Hornsby called “a few items that are problematic if we’re being sticklers about the law.” Search said those official items included plans for an animal shelter, complaints of illegal burning, storm flooding response, the governor’s Covid vaccine rollout and how to enlist lobbyists to fight DeSantis on impact fee limits.
Other witnesses for the state are expected to be Bradley Arnold, Sumter County administrator; Jennifer Rey, Sumter County attorney; and Russell Seuss, chief investigator for the state attorney’s office, said Kidney.
The state’s case will also present Verizon phone records for Miller, his wife Angie Fox, and Search. The state says those records will show 71 phone calls between Miller and Search from November 2020 through July 2021, many of which were made just before or after commission meetings.
The only other witness the defense plans to call is Lt. Thomas Ford with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Blanchard said.
Blanchard also filed a motion that Miller’s political party should not be considered relevant. The state did not object.
Blanchard asked the judge to redact portions the transcript of Miller’s interview from October 2021 from which the felony perjury charge arose. The attorney asked to remove mentions of Fox and that Miller was under investigation for potential violations of the state’s open records law.
The state agreed to redactions involving Fox, but said the information about the Sunshine Law violations provide needed context.
Tatti said he will review the transcript and determine what, if anything, additional should be redacted.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.