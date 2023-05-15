John Rohan marks 30 years in The Villages

Grateful.
If John Rohan had to describe his feelings about his 30-year connection to The Villages in one word, that would be it.
“Every day is exciting. Every day is rewarding. There’s always something new happening,” said Rohan, The Villages’ longtime Director of Recreation & Parks who completed a full three decades late last month. “This place is not boring. It’s full of life.”
Rohan started with The Villages fresh out of college as a University of Florida graduate. One of his professors had told him about the fledgling community and Rohan jumped at the opportunity to take a job here.
He started at Paradise Recreation and on his first day, after a tour of the facility, he jumped right in to help out with a “Battle of the Sexes” event in which residents faced off in activities like shuffleboard and bocce.
Rohan knew almost immediately this was a place where he wanted to stay.
“It was kind of like love at first sight,” Rohan said. “I fell in love with the facilities. I fell in love with the people, with the spirit and the friendliness of the residents and the volunteerism that existed here. There was an immediate sense of family and team when I came.”
Fast forward 30 years, and Rohan still feels that same love and adoration for The Villages and its residents. It’s one of the reasons he still gets out of bed every morning excited for his job.
Rohan was at Paradise Recreation for about five years before he moved to a different center. Shortly thereafter, he was named Recreation & Parks director.
In that time, Rohan has overseen tremendous growth around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The community now boasts 113 recreation facilities, 241 pickleball courts, 110 pools, programs such as Camp Villages and events like The Villages Senior Games.
Rohan won’t single out any one event or amenity that he helped bring about that he’s most pleased with. What does bring a strong sense of pride is that programs he helped create more than 20 years ago are still around today.
For Rohan, the goal always was to build something that would endure.
One thing that certainly will be around for many years to come is Rohan Recreation. Located on Kristine Way — off Morse Boulevard just north of State Road 44 — the center opened in October 2015 in honor of everything Rohan and his family have done for the community.
To have a recreation center named after him, on a street named after his wife, is something Rohan deeply cherishes.
“That was a very humbling, moving experience for me, and also for my family,” Rohan said. “My mom was a widow, raised seven kids — my dad died at a very early age. So having the center was really a tribute to my parents, who taught me so much about life and hard work.
“And so it was it was a recognition that I shared with everybody who has supported me from the early stages of my life to today.”
Those connections are what make Rohan so motivated to continue to do his best. He has many favorite parts of the community, places he can take in the beautiful scenery and nature he gets to be a part of.
But perhaps more than anything else, he loves the people and the residents here. That’s the primary factor behind why Rohan believes The Villages is special.
“Being in relationship with our residents is something that you don’t always see in this day and age anymore,” Rohan said. “That we have these great relationships with our residents that last a lifetime is rewarding.”
And it’s not just relationships with the residents that Rohan cherishes, but also his Recreation & Parks team. On April 25, the staff held a surprise anniversary party for Rohan at Laurel Manor Recreation to celebrate.
Rohan knows that without the people around him, he wouldn’t be where he’s at today.
From his wife and children, to the Morse family, to everyone at The Villages Community Development Districts, to everyone in the Recreation & Parks team — he couldn’t be more grateful for all their support.
“There’s been so many people who support what we’re trying to do,” Rohan said. “It’s not an ‘I,’ it’s a ‘we.’ And I think the collective ‘we’ — we’ve been able to achieve a lot together. I’m proud to be part of that.”
Staff writer Ryan Weiss can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or ryan.weiss@thevillagesmedia.com.
