It's beginning to look a lot like holiday entertainment

The Villages Entertainment is gearing up to get patrons in the holiday spirit. Holiday shows at Villages venues will kick off with Celtic Angels Christmas on Saturday, followed by plenty more productions throughout the season that feature big names as well as local talent.
And if you want to give the gift of entertainment this year, check out the department’s Black Friday deals on tickets to certain shows happening December through April.
Savannah Center
Celtic Angels Christmas combines Irish song and dance for a truly Celtic Christmas show. A vocal quintet will perform Irish Christmas songs in Gaelic, along with dance numbers by the Celtic Knights, at the 4 and 7 p.m. shows Saturday at Savannah Center.
Resident theater group Pro-Am Performing Arts will present the fifth annual “Carols by CandleLight” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Savannah Center. Mary Jo Vitale, Alex Santoriello, Clark Barrios, Dawn DiNome, Kathleen Kane, Vince Morris, Linda Payne, Lee Mueller and Bobbie Steele-Marotta will perform Christmas carols. The fully festive production will include candles, snow and Santa and his elves.
The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
The Christmas Tenors – Fernando Varela, Craig Irvin and Devin Eatmon – return for another holiday season. They will perform Christmas classics backed by The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Sharon.
Following a year without touring acts, Martina McBride will join the list of holiday entertainment this year with a performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Sharon.
McBride will make her Villages debut as part of “The Joy of Christmas Tour 2021,” performing songs from her 2018 album “It’s The Holiday Season.” Expect classics like “Santa Claus is Coming To Town,” “Most Wonderful Time of The Year” and “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
The Villages Philharmonic will perform its annual Holiday Celebration at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 at The Sharon. And more holiday shows will happen in between. For a full schedule of entertainment and tickets, visit thevillagesentertainment.com.
Black Friday Deals
Entertainment will bring back its “Holiday Quiz” since the fall 2019 version drew a positive response.
Patrons can answer questions for themselves or a loved one about the kinds of performances and genres they may enjoy. At the end of the quiz, they will receive three show recommendations – along with promotions for each, like discounts to performances taking place in December and pre-sale access to shows as far out as mid-April, said Kaity Strong, business intelligence and marketing analyst.
“I think entertainment is a really fun gift to give during the holiday season. I know it’s something I’m gifting this year,” Strong said. “And the reason the Holiday Quiz is so popular is because it helps people narrow down to the perfect gift option for their loved ones.”
As part of the deals, Entertainment also will offer various package deals for the Open Air Concert Series taking place Dec. 14-19 at The Villages Polo Club.
Both the Open Air Concert Series package deals and the Holiday Quiz will be available from midnight Nov. 26 until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 29.
Access to the deals and more information will be available at thevillagesentertainment.com/black-friday-promotion.
