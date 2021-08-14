It’s time to prepare for pair of storms

Mother Nature appears to be whipping up a busy storm season for Florida. Tropical Depression Fred approaching Florida this weekend with another system not far behind it serves as a reminder for residents to finalize storm preparations. Forecasters said people may notice the effects of Fred before it reaches the state Sunday as the next tropical system. Wind and rainfall impacts from Fred are possible during the weekend in Central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. An 80% chance of rain is expected for both today and Sunday in The Villages, remaining high at 70% on Monday, said Jerry del Castillo, a forecaster with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.
A tropical storm warning was issued for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay, and a tropical storm watch was in effect for part of the southwest coast.
On Wednesday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management stated its staff was hosting daily calls with county emergency management offices ahead of Fred’s predicted arrival. These calls, according to the agency, are made to ensure first responders can respond quickly and efficiently.
Rainy Storms
Fred is the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. If the track holds, it will become the second to affect Florida, after Hurricane Elsa struck the state as a tropical storm last month.
Villagers may expect Fred to be a storm similar to Elsa because its main impact to the community will be heavy rainfall, said Dave Towle, senior forecaster with WVLG.
“There’s a pretty good chance we’re going to get wet,” he said.
The hurricane center warned that parts of Florida could see from 3 to 7 inches of rain.
Based on its current track, the height of the storm will likely occur in the community late Sunday going into early Monday morning, said Towle, of the Village of LaBelle.
He added that the storm is likely to drench Florida because warm ocean temperatures — which he described as the engine that drives hurricanes — are causing water to evaporate into the atmosphere. That, combined with a high-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic and wind flows in a clockwise motion, is what made Elsa a rainy storm. He thinks Fred will follow in its footsteps.
Other impacts of Fred include an increased risk of tornadoes in Central and South Florida and risky surf conditions on Florida’s coasts, according to the hurricane center.
Not Alone
Now is the point in the hurricane season when peak activity in the tropics is most likely, often with multiple named storms and/or disorganized tropical disturbances that could potentially become storms.
Concurrent with Fred’s march toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a system on a west-northwest track, forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Grace this morning. Its most recent track showed it aiming for portions of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas and Cuba by the middle of next week. However, it’s too early to tell if it will affect Florida.
The growing storm activity is consistent with updated long-range seasonal outlooks that anticipate the current season will be busier than usual.
Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its seasonal forecast to state it expects from 15 to 21 named storms, including 7 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes.
“A mix of competing oceanic and atmospheric conditions generally favor above-average activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season, including the potential return of La Niña in the months ahead,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
Colorado State University hurricane researcher Philip Klotzbach said in a forecast he expects above-normal tropical cyclone activity over the next two weeks. In addition to the current activity in the Atlantic, his outlook cited forecast models that suggested potential for “another vigorous tropical wave emerging off of the west coast of Africa in 9-10 days.”
Be Prepared
Regardless of whether a storm strikes as forecast, people must prepare for the possibility of destructive and deadly extreme weather when a hurricane or tropical storm is likely.
Right now, state and local officials continue to monitor the storm and encourage people to have their supplies ready and a disaster plan in case evacuation is necessary.
Local home improvement stores are preparing for the storm, stocking supplies like batteries, flashlights, generators and tarps to meet demand from people eager to guard themselves from potential storm impacts.
And WVLG’s forecasters are ready to provide storm updates for listeners as they occur.
Towle said the most important thing for Floridians during hurricane season is to not get complacent about hurricane preparations because they could get caught off guard by a storm that’s more destructive than they expect.
“We never know which one might be the one we really have to deal with,” he said.
