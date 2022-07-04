It’s a party all day long

It’s time to celebrate Independence Day with a little song, a little dance and a whole lot of red, white and blue. Here are some events happening today in honor of America’s 246th birthday.
Take a Moment to Honor Veterans
Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages is hosting its annual Independence Day Ceremony. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the park off Paige Place near Spanish Springs. The guest speaker for the ceremony is Karen Carbonneau, honorary regent for Puc Puggy Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and Florida State Chaplin for DAR.
Take a Lake Sumter Cruise
This Fourth of July, take some time to celebrate freedom on the waters of Lake Sumter while taking a boat ride on Lake Sumter Line. Cruises start at 4 p.m. and run through sunset. Tickets are $2 per person and rides take place if weather permits. Each ride is 25 minutes. Tickets are first come, first serve and are available at the boat dock behind RJ Gators in Lake Sumter Landing. For more information, visit districtgov.org.
Take a Spin Around the Squares
Celebrate the day with live entertainment at all three town squares. The All-American Brews & Cruise event at Brownwood Paddock Square, which will feature vendors, performances and a projection light show, will take place from 4 to 9 p.m., weather permitting, and is free and open to the public.
• Spanish Springs Town Square – Paisley Craze will perform from 5 to 9 p.m.
• Lake Sumter Landing Market Square – Penta will perform from 5 to 9 p.m.
• Brownwood Paddock Square – Ronnie Dee And The Superstars will perform along with Aloha O’ Ka Hula, The Villages Cheerleaders, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corp and the Prime Time Twirlers.
Fireworks End the Day
Leesburg will cap its annual Fourth of July Celebration at Venetian Gardens at 1 Dozier Court with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. But the fun starts much earlier at noon with a kids’ zone, inflatables, games, food, vendors, live music and a ski show. The Leesburg Lightning also will host a Florida Collegiate Summer League baseball game at 5 p.m. at Pat Thomas Stadium.
