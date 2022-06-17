Interns serve ministries during summer months

As 70 or so children at New Covenant United Methodist Church’s TKC Camp have fun playing games and getting a head start on summer, Drew Jenkins is helping make sure things are running smoothly. Jenkins, a clinical psychology major at the University of Central Florida, is spending his summer at New Covenant UMC as the church’s family minister intern. He is one of several interns and volunteers making a difference in different positions at area houses of worship this summer. “This year, I’m assisting with overseeing all the summer camps that New Covenant UMC is offering,” Jenkins said. “I’m making sure information is up to date online, that the worship music is ready to go during our faith time in camp. It’s a little bit of everything.”
Jenkins has been involved with New Covenant UMC ever since he first stepped foot in the church back in May 2019. At the time, he was a junior at The Villages High School and relatively new to the area.
“A friend of mine invited me to the church, telling me that many of our friends were there,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve missed a single Sunday since I first visited the church.”
Jenkins was part of New Covenant UMC’s Youth Ministry in high school and has been volunteering his time at the church’s children’s camps for the last four summers.
“The kids that attend the camps are amazing,” he said. “They are always having fun and enjoying the fellowship. New friendships are made daily.”
“We are excited to have Drew helping the Family Ministry this summer,” said Olivia Collins, the church’s family minister. “We are a multi-generational church that works to help people of all ages become the hands and feet of Jesus.”
Jenkins is on track to graduate from UCF in 2023, and he hopes to stay involved in the church after graduation.
“I’ve heard from friends, family and others that I should consider ministry and outreach as a career or at least have it play an important role in my life moving forward,” he said. “It’s something to consider.”
At Hope Lutheran Church, high school students will help out during the school year for community service as part of their curriculum.
“The students generally serve with our maintenance and audiovisual teams,” said the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean, senior pastor at Hope Lutheran. “They do a great job for the church.”
And at Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park, a group of high school and college students are helping out this summer to make sure activities, worship and other events happen smoothly.
“Over the last few years, we’ve had high school and college interns assist us every summer,” said Lead Pastor Sidney Brock, of Heritage Community. “The students feel that God is telling them to become disciples in some way, and we hope to provide the training, exploration, discovery and practice to make it happen.”
Logan Bowen is one of seven interns assisting this summer. The soon-to-be-senior at Southeastern University in Lakeland is marking his second year as a summer intern at Heritage Community, and he served in similar roles at Church of the Lakes in Leesburg and Lakes Church in Lakeland.
“You learn quickly to expect the unexpected as an intern,” Bowen said. “Right now, we’re preparing the youth and children’s camps, planning outreach events, talking with peers who have questions about faith. There’s always something going on.”
But the interns do have time for themselves. Brock makes sure they spend time during their internships reading the Bible as well as other books.
“We are doing reports on a few books we read as part of the program,” said Peyton Cone, a soon-to-be freshman at Liberty University in Virginia. “There are a lot of responsibilities, but I also feel that I’m growing on a personal level.”
“It can be tough at times, but I’m getting so much out of it,” added Lincoln McClellan, a soon-to-be sophomore at the University of Central Florida. “I’ve thought a lot about ministry, and I know once I settle into a career the occupation will come second to Jesus.”
Caleb Windham, who will be a senior at The Villages High School this fall, has been part of the Heritage Community family since sixth grade, going from playing bass during youth worship to becoming a youth worship leader. He said it’s all worth it in the end.
“Last summer, Heritage Community’s youth put together a worship camp for children,” he said. “It was hard work — 4-5 hours of sleep a night, 12-14 hour days at the church. But on the last night when the kids performed the songs they had been practicing all week, we all knew it was a success.”
It’s not always young people that are volunteering to help their houses of worship. Across The Villages area, volunteers of all ages are helping out at faith-based summer camps, vacation Bible schools and worship services.
At Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park, volunteers of all ages assisted children at Monumental VBS June 13 to 17.
“We had a number of volunteers who called The Villages home,” said Faye Umble, children’s minister at Community UMC. “The church family has always been supportive of our youth and children’s programs.”
The Leesburg Florida Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is training its members in a variety of ways to help the church. One of the more interesting things they’re learning is how to write a press release.
“I am currently working with around 10 church members across several demographics on how to write messages to the community on what we are doing, what is happening at the Leesburg Stake and more,” said Reed Markham, assistant director of communications for the Leesburg Stake. “They are very enthusiastic about getting our message out but also want to learn what is the right way to do that.”
The Leesburg Florida Stake covers more than 3,000 members who meet for worship in Lake, Sumter and northwest Orange counties. With gatherings and activities taking place from Leesburg to Sumterville and Apopka, there is a lot of ground for the volunteers to cover.
“There is so much going on both within the Leesburg Florida Stake and the church as a whole, so we are happy to have a network of volunteers wanting to help and spread the word,” Markham said. “In this case, I’m working with adults where it’s their first experience working in communications, so it’s great helping them learn.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
