International series brings exciting shows

Experience Argentine folk dance, Eastern European ballet and the film industry culture of India without leaving The Villages through the International series at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Upcoming performances by Malevo, the Royal National Ballet: Fire of Georgia and Rhythm India Bollywood & Beyond will wrap up this season’s offerings. “This gives a lot of variety to patrons in The Villages and an opportunity to see something a little different,” said Taylor Adkins, marketing and administrative assistant at The Sharon. Tickets are available at thevillagesentertainment.com or any Villages Box Office location. Patrons also can purchase a subscription for the last three shows to get 15% off the ticket prices.
The Malevo dance company will present Argentine percussion and malambo at 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets start at $35.
The malambo is an Argentine folk dance requiring power, skill and dexterity.
Director, choreographer and dancer Matías Jaime incorporates modern approaches to the dance while maintaining the tradition of malambo.
Malevo performs worldwide in cities like New York, Dubai, Paris and Cairo, and made it to the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” in its 11th season.
Next, the Royal National Ballet: Fire of Georgia performs at 7 p.m. March 24 with tickets starting at $40.
The ballet, created by Gela Potskhishvili, Knight of the Georgian Order of Honor, represents the country’s traditions and dances from different regions.
“Georgia is a very small country with a very colorful past,” said Leonid Fleishaker, producer of the tour. “Different regions are represented by different choreography, music and costumes, all of which represent great traditions. It is very important to feature traditional and modern dances from various regions of the country.”
Fleishaker said audiences are mesmerized by the effortless execution of acrobatics, stunts, grace and skill the dancers bring to the stage.
“When you watch the performance of the Royal National Ballet, you automatically notice an incredible energy of the choreography, unstoppable rhythm, and virtuosity of the dancers,” he said. “Each dance is unique and doesn’t resemble the others.”
He said the “Fire of Georgia” program combines synchronized movements with romantic story elements of courting couples.
“Georgian ballet style is absolutely unique,” he said. “It will surprise everyone who comes to the live performance.”
The ballet is making its American debut with this tour and also performs in Germany, France, Holland, Russia, New Zealand, Poland, Egypt, and Baltic countries.
Fleishaker recommends audiences come with an open mind and expect something new that will leave a lasting impression.
“I know the company will dance their hearts out for their audience,” he said.
Rhythm India Bollywood & Beyond will finish this year’s International Series with vivid costumes, compelling music and dynamic dance at 7 p.m. April 4-5. Tickets start at $40.
This show was created by World Choreography Award nominee and Telly Award-winning director and choreographer Joya Kazi.
The dancers use ghungroo, or bells attached to an anklet, and take audiences on a journey through dance to royal palaces, sacred temples, desert villages and modern stages.
Before each show, audiences can try a special drink at the bar in The Sharon’s Lobby Lounge. The bar will pair a cultural drink with each performance.
“It’s a fun extra touch,” Adkins said. “I think it’s great we can do those things — it adds a little more to the show.”
The first two performers in the International Series were Chilean tenor saxophone player Melissa Aldana and Mexican mariachi singer Aida Cuevas.
Staff writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
