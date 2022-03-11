Independent fire district bill passes

The effort to create a fire district independent of county control in The Villages has the overwhelming backing of the Florida Legislature. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, was approved unanimously by the Florida Senate 39-0 on Thursday. That vote came one week after the Florida House of Representatives unanimously approved the measure by a 116-0 vote. If the bill is signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as expected, the issue will go before voters on the November ballot. “We’re elated at the support we received in Tallahassee,” said Kenny Blocker, district manager. “It’s a big day for us, but this is still just the first hurdle for the creation of the district. The next thing to focus on will be the November election. We need to make sure we continue to have the support of the residents as we move to that next step.”
Hage said he appreciated the support for the bill from fellow lawmakers.
“We passed this local bill unanimously throughout the entire process,” he said. “This gives the residents the opportunity to have the final say in November. My hope is that they vote ‘yes’ on this special district. It will save lives and change the way emergency services are handled in The Villages forever.”
Blocker said Hage’s support in Tallahassee was a major reason why the bill cleared each step with ease.
“We appreciate everything Rep. Hage did to get this issue through the legislative process,” Blocker said. “We knew we faced tough odds because of the way special districts can be viewed in Tallahassee. But he knew the right channels to go through to make it happen for us.”
The initiative emerged last summer amid a contentious conversation at the county level about the future of emergency medical response.
Newly elected commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search asked a citizen task force to tackle lagging ambulance response times, including the role of the two fire departments in the county.
Residents were shocked when the trio also asked the group to consider folding VPSD into the county fire department, and residents packed public hearings in support of the agency. Bowing to public pressure, the commission decided to preserve VPSD as a separate agency and to allow both fire departments to also take on ambulance service beginning Oct. 1.
A fire control district that is independent of county control would allow The Villages to tailor its resources to the unique needs of the community that stretches beyond Sumter County.
The new district’s boundaries would include all of The Villages in Sumter, while continuing to serve portions of the community in Lake and Marion counties through interlocal and mutual aid agreements, respectively.
The district would be able to raise its own funding and determine its own spending so Villages residents would know precisely where every penny was spent.
The district would be governed by an elected board.
Areas elsewhere in Sumter County would continue to be served by the county-run Sumter County Fire and Rescue.
While the two departments cooperate on calls, VPSD already primarily serves The Villages and offers services for senior citizens that the county-run agency does not.
For example, VPSD coordinates the Community Emergency Response Team, offers CPR classes and trains volunteers for the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program that has placed more AEDs per capita in this community than anywhere in America. VPSD staff will even change smoke detector batteries for free to help prevent falls.
Florida is already home to 53 independent special fire districts across the state - including the Reedy Creek Fire Department established in 1968 to serve the Disney World area.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.