In their own words: Living with the war

Of all the granite and marble testaments to America’s history in the nation’s capital, arguably none is more solemn nor haunting than the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. “The Wall,” as it’s known, features 58,276 names etched into its 500 feet of reflective ebony panels — each one a personalized headline of a story about the ultimate sacrifice made in defense of our nation. Today, America will commemorate them and the rest of the 2.7 million U.S. troops who served in Vietnam with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, as officially established in March 2017 by then-President Donald Trump. That date was chosen because March 29, 1973, was the day the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam, as well as the day North Vietnam released the remaining American prisoners of war.
Villager Bill Brown, a Vietnam vet himself, has produced his own recognition project.
Last year, Brown, a resident of the Village of Charlotte, completed “Our Vietnam Wars,” his four-volume series about troops who served there.
The author will be the keynote speaker today for the “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” event at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages.
Over three years, Brown interviewed 240 veterans — he estimates two-thirds of them live in The Villages or near it — and recounted in his books their first-person accounts of their time in Vietnam.
In a recent interview, Brown said the project sprang from an “irritation.”
“There’s nothing wrong with the movie ‘Platoon,’ except very few of us had that experience,” Brown said. He has referred to the film as “Oliver’s war,” for director Oliver Stone, an Army combat veteran whose tour of duty, as portrayed on film, has essentially defined the war for people unfamiliar with Vietnam.
“There are many, many, many Vietnam books out there. But most of them are one guy, one year, one unit. My point was to show the diversity of experience, but (the series) also shows the commonality of it,” Brown said.
Bill Kuffner offered Brown his story about serving as a Marine Corps lieutenant assigned to a transportation unit on the demilitarized zone in 1969.
“I was excited by the concept of Bill’s book. All of us had our own individual experience, but there was a collectivity about it,” he said in an interview. “I had no idea, but the war was very different depending on where you were, who you were with, and when you were there.”
Kuffner said he joined the Marines after graduating college. He was motivated to do so because his best friend from high school was killed in Vietnam in 1967, and because a handful of his college friends also went into the Marines. In fact, five of them ended up in the same battalion in Vietnam.
“We were just considered dupes of the government. But I felt I had a sense of duty, and wanted the challenge of becoming a Marine,” Kuffner explained.
“The media didn’t do Vietnam any favors. And because of the way the individual soldier was portrayed, nobody wanted to know about Vietnam vets. You couldn’t talk about it — for years.”
That changed when Brown came along seeking material for his book.
“Getting the opportunity to tell my story, and being overwhelmed by what other guys saw, what they did, and how they reacted, it was cathartic,” said Kuffner, a resident of the Village of Collier.
Brown, who had written eight thriller novels before tackling “Our Vietnam Wars,” insists that his works are not “war” books.
Rather, they recount how people witnessed the war as limited by the dimensions of their location, year “in country,” duties and branch of service.
“By design, I wanted the clerk-typists, the truck drivers, the cooks — I wanted to show all the other things that we did over there,” Brown said. “One of the things that surprised me were all the different jobs that people had. It was almost rare to find anyone who was doing what they were trained to do.”
Soldiers and Marines in combat are well represented in Brown’s books, as are helicopter and fighter pilots who supported them in the fighting.
But his volumes also include people who don’t come immediately to mind when Vietnam appears in pop culture: women nurses, members of the Coast Guard, the sailor who maintained boilers that kept a Navy destroyer chugging along, the lieutenant who led troops responsible for building temporary river bridges, an Army dog handler, soldiers from Australia and New Zealand.
As Brown writes in one book, “Some of the men and women in these volumes are genuine war heroes, but most were simply targets and survivors.”
Brown said one of his favorite stories involves a soldier who spent a year being trained to use, maintain and repair the highly technical equipment that diagnosed the functionality of nuclear weapons — and then was sent to Vietnam, where there were no nukes.
Another tale he likes sharing is about a soldier whose job was to process and prepare the bodies of soldiers killed in action for their final trip home — something few thought about, or wanted to think about.
For his part, Brown arrived in Vietnam in 1971 as an Army first lieutenant in a transportation unit stationed at Cam Ranh Bay. In his own story in the books, Brown notes the war was clearly winding down at the time. “Many of the once-busy supply and maintenance buildings were empty, half the truck companies were gone, and the port was shipping stuff out, not bringing it in,” he wrote.
America was leaving, and so did Brown, shortly after arriving. After six months — halfway through a normal Army tour — he was sent home, discharged and got on with life.
“There are some people, like me, who came home and forgot about the war, put the war in the closet with the old uniforms,” he said in an interview.
“There’s some people who never took it off, even today. There’s some people — more typically enlisted men — (for whom) the war never ended. They’re still obsessed by it.”
He offers a couple of explanations for that.
One is post-traumatic stress disorder. Brown admitted being surprised by the frequency with which he encountered vets who still struggle with PTSD from a war they fought in a half-century ago.
Brown also took note of how many troops were afflicted by illnesses that they believed were attributable to Agent Orange exposure.
The series closes with the story of Bob Jones, an infantryman in the 101st Airborne Division who served in 1971.
Brown said he chose Jones to end the books because his experience was illustrative of many soldiers who made it home.
Jones’ story was told by Gary Baker, a childhood friend and a military policeman who, in Vietnam, was also with the 101st Airborne. According to Baker, Jones suffered from PTSD after the war and often drank to excess to combat it. At one point the VA denied Jones’ PTSD-related claim for disability. “It wasn’t the money,” Baker recalled, “it was the recognition of his experiences in Nam that he wanted.”
In October 2013, at age 62, Jones committed suicide. “Like too many Vietnam vets,” Baker said, “Bob had demons he was dealing with and the demons won.”
Brown noted some folks in his books managed the demons far better than Jones, with many enjoying future success in the military, or long and lucrative careers in the private sector.
Still, many spent years or decades struggling, unable to fit in to broader society or articulate, even to their closest family and friends, what happened to them there.
In 1971 Dennis Storey joined the Army, was sent to Vietnam, was sent home and then discharged — all within a year. He said after he got home the Pentagon was granting troops an early out as the war drew to a close. So he took the offer and went to college.
Yet Storey, who reenlisted after college and enjoyed an Army career that spanned two decades, said he never told his story because of the stigma attached to the war. Not even his wife knew he served there until after they moved to The Villages, he said.
“With all the antiwar protests, nobody seemed to like what we did there. It was pretty nasty,” Storey recalled.
Storey, a resident of the Village of Hadley, finally opened up when Brown approached him for the book.
“I was hesitant at first, but my wife said, ‘It’s time. You need to get this out,’” he said. “It was helpful just getting around other guys who’d been there.”
Storey was not alone among Vietnam veterans who retreated into themselves because of the reaction from the folks at home.
Brown points out that for many of his subjects he was the first person they talked to about the war, and perhaps they cooperated because the future grows short.
“They know we’re dying away. That’s why I think a lot of people were willing to tell their stories,” said Brown, noting some of his contributors have died since the book they appear in was published.
“When you’re in a situation like that, you are more alive than any other time,” Brown said. “All of your little neurons are firing at full speed, and you remember all that stuff for good or bad.”
But remembering did not facilitate sharing or explaining, and Brown believes in that regard, his books have brought healing.
“One of the things that surprised me was that they wanted books,” said Brown, meaning actual books and not electronic versions. Some wound up buying a dozen copies or more, he added.
“I figured they were just old-fashioned. But no, that wasn’t it at all. They wanted books to give to their kids and to their grandkids. That was universal. It was part of the ‘You kept wanting to know what I did. I’d never tell you. Here, read it.’”
