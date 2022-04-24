In-person politicking returns to The Villages

In 2020, in-person political campaigning took something of a back seat because of the pandemic.
Now, it's back.
In April 2020, only about two weeks after Florida's presidential preference primary, the state went into lockdown. Recreation centers, where political clubs met, were closed. Big events, where political parties can set up tables, were canceled.
While COVID-19 hasn't gone away in 2022 and some people may still be cautious, residents can return to a more pre-pandemic campaign style for this year's election.
Grassroots clubs, organizations and parties tend to thrive on in-person engagement, said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
"It's not that you can't do it online, at least if you have the computer skills, but there's something different about being in the same room with people and talking with them, particularly if they share the same views on politics," he said.
And there were a lot of groups for people where people could meet and mingle with in person before April 2020. When political clubs in The Villages couldn't gather, they, like their lifestyle club counterparts, turned to Zoom.
"Because of the advent of modern technology and Zoom, we did not miss a beat," said David Gee, president of Villagers for Trump.
Still, Zoom wasn't, and isn't, perfect. Chris Stanley is a political consultant to The Villages Democratic Club and has a non-voting seat on the club's board. However, in 2020, she was the club's president.
What you lose on Zoom is the personal touch, Stanley said.
"I feed off other people's energy," said Stanley, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. "So how well I speak is dependent on how in-tune the audience is to what I'm saying. And you don't get that read on Zoom.”
Clubs weren't entirely confined to Zoom, though. There were some in-person meetings as restrictions lifted, but there also were golf cart parades, sign wavings, and even a socially-distant "Cupid Shuffle" gathering put online to show support for Democrats near and far.
But it wasn't just clubs that had to adapt.
"One of the challenges we faced was the unpredictability of the availability of our volunteers," said Samantha Scott, Sumter County Republican Party secretary. "COVID positives and COVID exposure made scheduling very difficult."
Phone outreach became an essential part of the party's strategy in 2020 when there were fewer opportunities to connect in-person at community events.
The same adaptability also showed up on the other side of the aisle.
"We had scheduled a full complement of poll observers for the March presidential preference primary, but because of the threat of COVID, we limited our efforts to non-contact voter support," said Bob Berg, Sumter County Democratic Party chairman.
But things have changed a lot in two years. The recreation centers are open again, allowing in-person meetings. Tabling opportunities at events are back for both local parties.
"Our attitude is we don't see any restrictions or any conditions, so we're full-steam ahead with all of our plans and activities," said Gee, of the Village of Sunset Pointe.
Local groups have projects of all types in the works for this year's election. For instance, Villagers for Trump's efforts include fundraising for at least 20 billboards on Florida's Turnpike about Gov. Ron DeSantis. The club also plans to host the governor for a DeSantis Day Dinner next month.
The Sumter County Republican Party opened its 2022 headquarters April 12 in Wildwood. It, like the permanent Sumter County Democratic headquarters, is about 10 minutes from Brownwood.
In addition to being a place where people can pick up candidate information, volunteers can also go there for phone banking and poll watcher training.
And while candidates did show up last election — former president Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence come to mind — visits were limited.
A few days ago, however, DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio came to Brownwood. Both Republicans are on the ballot this year, although DeSantis came for a bill signing event.
On Tuesday, DeSantis signed Senate Bill 7044 in front of a crowded theater room at Barnstorm Theater. The next day Rubio dropped by Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant, which was full of diners enjoying breakfast.
Both events would have been impossible at this time last election.
Democratic gubernatorial candidates are also doing something that would have been impossible in 2020 — speaking at in-person Democratic club meetings. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (FL-13) and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have visited, and State Sen. Annette Taddeo (D-Miami) is coming in May.
"Our folks want to hear from the candidates," said Mike Faulk, current Democratic club president. "We want to hear about the issues. Elections are about the future. You can talk abut what went on before, but people want to know, 'How is this going to affect me?'”
After the primary when candidates are picked, the club will do their usual outreach, said Faulk, of the Village of Collier. Those efforts include training phone bankers and sending mailers and postcards advertising candidates and reminding people to vote.
But while 2020 election is done, the lessons local Democrats and Republicans learned haven't been forgotten.
Berg, of the Village of Largo, took away that the only constant is change, and the need to be flexible.
Scott had a similar takeaway.
"I think 2020 taught us all to be more agile and adaptive, and that has certainly impacted the way we tackle any task," she said.
