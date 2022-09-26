Ian looms as unpredictable hurricane system

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Overcast. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.