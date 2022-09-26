Ian looms as unpredictable hurricane system

The tropical storm system known as Ian will be a major hurricane today, Florida officials said Sunday.
The word from National Hurricane Center forecasters is they are somewhat puzzled by where it could end up.
"It's very unpredictable," Sumter County Emergency Management Director David Casto shared from statewide briefings. "They said it's the most frustrating storm to work with in terms of predicting a path.”
Given that, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged all Floridians to take the necessary preparations for the hurricane with Florida in its sights. He warned against citizens trying to gauge its path based on forecast models.
Preparation is needed no matter where it lands.
"It's important to point out to folks that the path of this is still uncertain, the impacts will be broad throughout the state of Florida," he said during a press briefing Sunday.
"Don't get too wedded to those cones where they have the dot going in." Casto said time is running out for residents to get ready for a hurricane. "They should be completing their preparations (Sunday) or early (Monday)," he said. "But that's it.”
The governor told Floridians to brace for likely power outages. DeSantis issued a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties. Sumter County commissioners are expected to declare a local state of emergency when they hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. today. The declaration gives the county the ability to tap into disaster relief funding, if needed.
Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said only citizens in manufactured housing or low-lying areas should evacuate when instructed to do so by local authorities.
He noted many Floridians are in homes that can withstand strong winds. "If you are not in an evacuation zone and your home is able to withstand wind, you may choose to shelter in place," Guthrie said.
He added that those sheltering in place should prepare for a possible power outage and should make sure they have enough food, water and other supplies for the duration. Casto said he was concerned about the sight of people still running through grocery stores or lined up at gas pumps.
"I trust everyone has taken the warnings seriously," he said.
Casto said local residents should expect heavy rain, strong winds and the potential for tornadoes.
