Hummingbird Rec Area takes flight

The Villages Recreation and Parks Department introduced residents to the newest recreation facility in the community Friday morning. The department held the grand opening celebration for Hummingbird Recreation Area, a neighborhood facility complete with a postal station, two shuffleboard courts, two bocce courts, four corn toss boards, a picnic pavilion and a resort-style adult pool. “We are excited to have another recreation amenity swimming pool and this neighborhood recreation area,” said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “This resort-style pool will offer year-round use and enjoyment for our residents.” The pool at Hummingbird is the 102nd pool to open in The Villages and the 60th neighborhood pool. It will be climate-controlled year-round with water temperatures between 81 and 84 degrees. As a resort-style pool, it has more of a freeform shape than the standard rectangular family and sports pools. From the pool, residents can enjoy the view of Red Fox and Gray Fox golf courses, as well as the surrounding ponds. “Everything that is done here in The Villages by the Developer is done with attention to detail,” Rohan said. “The vision of the Developer to build this facility in the heart of a neighborhood adds to that experience for residents to be able to enjoy for the rest of their life.” Madison Taylor, a recreation area supervisor with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, said the area is expected to be a hub of activity for some of the newest residents moving into The Villages’ burgeoning southern region. “I think this will be a really busy pool,” Taylor said. “I think with all of the new people moving in, they are a lot more active and they’re excited to be here.” Hummingbird Recreation Area is at 3735 Reader Path, in the Village of Hammock at Fenney near Red Fox executive golf course. Sterling Colborn lives in the area and was the first new resident to move in on his block. Colborn said he has been a Villages resident for three years, but just recently moved to the Fenney area from the Village of Marsh Bend in search of a bigger home. Colborn checked out the Hummingbird facilities Friday and said he also expects the recreation area to be used extensively by new residents in the region. “It appears to be a nice pool for lounging and swimming,” Colborn said. “There’s a lot of chairs. The activities that are outside — the corn hole, the bocce ball and things like that — I’m sure will be used very heavily once the neighborhood fills up.” Colborn said he expects the adult pool at Hummingbird to be a place where new neighbors meet and socialize with one another. “Adult pools are primarily used for socializing,” Colborn said. “You get to meet your neighbors, you get to know where people are from. There’s not a lot of activity from that standpoint, which is nice. You kind of just bob around in the pool.” Luann Kompa, of the Village of Fenney, also visited the Hummingbird area after a class at Fenney Regional Recreation Complex just down the street. Kompa said she is always looking for new activities to enjoy in the area. “I wanted to see the schedule,” Kompa said. “I like doing a number of things.” Taylor said she believes overall, the amenities at Hummingbird will be popular with some of The Villages’ newest residents. “We’ll be able to facilitate some leagues here,” Taylor said. “There will also definitely be open play for neighborhood groups to come and use them — come out and play and have social time."
Staff writer Jean Racine can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or jean.racine@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.