Villagers are known for their giving spirits, and this year they stepped up again to help. They donated time and items at levels unmatched in most communities. Residents of The Villages belong to more than 3,000 clubs, many of which provide thousands of dollars, hours of volunteer service and mountains of food to help those needing an extra hand in and around the community. With expenses on the rise and more people finding themselves struggling, donations exceeded expectations. Here are 22 ways groups gave back in big ways throughout 2022. 