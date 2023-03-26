How Vietnam’s legacy still shapes America

Rick Rademacher rang in his 21st birthday on a bus with barbed wire on the windows, bounding its way into a hellscape that had been raging since he was just 7 years old.
Fear filled his mind and dread filled his lungs; in the Vietnam War, 997 of America’s 58,000 casualties were soldiers who died on their first day.
“It’s strange. You have some training to kind of prepare,” recalled Rademacher, 76, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “Then within 24 hours, you leave the United States and boom, you’re in a war zone.”
Vietnam’s suffocating 100-degree heat and relentless rains meant uniformed GIs like him were almost constantly drenched with water or sweat.
Even when they weren’t running for their lives.
But Rademacher thought of his dad, a World War II veteran, and his neighbors back home in Urbana, Ohio, population 10,461.
Back in America’s heartland, the anti-war protests “just got to me,” and he enlisted in the U.S. Army just months before the first draft numbers were being pulled.
His first hours in Vietnam were an adventure in survival; navigating Saigon, where the water was unsafe to drink, lizards crawled the walls of his motel room and U.S. Army trucks spewed clouds of smoke into the faces of women zipping through the city on their scooters.
Next came the flight from Phu Bai Airfield, crammed inside the cabin with Vietnamese families and live animals.
Then came three years of 12-hour days of intercepting Morse code before America acknowledged its unwinnable position and withdrew its last troops 50 years ago this week.
That action on March 29, 1973 ended America’s direct 8-year intervention in Vietnam, a conflict that sent 2.7 million Radermachers into the most unpopular war of the 20th Century.
Nearly 58,000 of them never came home. And those who did encountered a dramatically changed nation.
The Vietnam War was a historic watershed that left deep scars on the collective American psyche.
And, 50 years later, its legacy continues to evolve for Florida’s 485,000 Vietnam veterans and the communities they influence.
Since Vietnam, Americans’ tolerance for casualties has sharply declined. A majority of Americans turned against the Vietnam War only when the number of U.S. dead exceeded 20,000. In Iraq it took just 2,000 dead for a majority of Americans to oppose the war, according to Gallup polls.
The war forced Congress to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 amid criticisms that 18-year-olds could be drafted but not vote in a presidential election. Today, those 68-year-old voters are America’s largest voting bloc; in Florida, they are more than half of all voters.
Draft reforms after Vietnam mean there are now fewer reasons to excuse a man from service, meaning a draft today would be the most equitable in history. Still, the Pentagon says the military is today facing the greatest recruiting challenge in half a century. Only 9% of young Americans show an interest in serving in the military, according to a 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Defense.
The war changed today’s military beyond introducing deadly technologies such as napalm, Agent Orange and attack helicopters. The military now allows more expressions of dissent, awards the Medal of Honor for acts that save lives and not just kill the enemy, and delivers news of a service member’s death in person instead of by telegram.
The war had lasting consequences for U.S foreign policy, with Congress passing the War Powers Act in 1973, in a clear attempt to reassert a measure of control over the making of foreign policy and to iThe Vietnam War gave rise to the political power of the POW-MIA league of families, who ensure the nation does not forget the 1,600 Americans unaccounted for in the war. Florida has still not found 53 of its service members sent to Vietnam.
America’s Vietnam veterans are increasingly migrating south, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Villages has the highest concentration of veterans from all wars of any community that is not also home to a military base. Here, 1 in every 2 of those veterans served during the Vietnam War.
The Vietnam War accelerated advancements in pre- hospital care, ushering in new methods for opening surgical airways and providing shock resuscitation on patients prior to transportation to hospitals.
About a third of all service members in Vietnam developed chronic post-traumatic stress disorder, a phenomena that has led the military to provide more decompression time and mental health therapies.
The war sparked a seismic cultural shift, ushering in an era of distrust, paranoia and cynicism among performers who embraced a provocative anti-authoritarianism. Muhammad Ali was stripped of his heavyweight crown for refusing to be drafted. The soundtrack of discontent could be heard everywhere, but especially in the protest ballads of Bob Dylan, John Lennon and Marvin Gaye — and Jimi Hendrix’s feedback-laced version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The Vietnam War stoked America’s culture wars. In 1966, the National Organization for Women formed to advance the feminist movement, followed by the environmental movement, Woodstock and the Watergate scandal — events that shape our views toward government today.
Perhaps most notably, Vietnam set a pattern for finding honor in inconclusive or lost wars.
“Some guys were in combat within 48 hours, and when you got back you were released right away into civilian life without any counseling, it’s just like — whoa,” Rademacher said. “Coming back with the turmoil and so many people who weren’t pleased by what we did, we had no support at all.”
It’s America’s great shame after Vietnam, the misperception that the men who fought there did not measure up to their predecessors in World War II and Korea because America didn’t prevail.
Tom Miller, 76, of the Village of Duval, remembers the shock of stepping off a plane in Oakland, California in 1968 into a wave of hate after a year as a radio operator for the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam.
“We had to wear our uniforms to get the discounts to fly home,” he said. “I was awarded a Bronze Star with a V for valor and a Purple Heart because I was wounded over there. And yet people my own age were spitting at me and cursing at me for being a Vietnam soldier.”
He took off his uniform as quickly as he could.
“It still sits in a closet and moves with me but can never be worn,” he said.
Like Rademacher, Miller was the son of a World War II veteran who never expected his own countrymen to call him a baby killer, a psycho, a war monger.
Instead, the anti-war sentiment only intensified for the next three years until America’s withdrawal, as protestors marched by the thousands from coast to coast.
•The nightly news broadcasts of “The First Television War” were punctuated with rough confrontations at the homefront.
“The televised nature of the war is certainly important because Vietnam was the most uncensored war in American history,” said Edward Miller, a Dartmouth College associate professor of history and Asian studies who specializes in the Vietnam War. “With Vietnam, the censorship was much more lax than it was either before or since. The media coverage revealed the carnage of the war to ordinary Americans in a way they didn’t have access to the psychical and devastating toll taken on the battlefield in earlier wars.”
As that conflict escalated, the protests grew in strength, and some turned violent, culminating most horribly in the May 1970 shooting of 13 Kent State University students by National Guardsmen.
Four of those Kent State students died.
Historians consistently say that no American conflict in the 20th century has been so divisive and so embedded in the nation’s collective memory.
More than a decade after the Kent State killings, Christine Delucas, 77, of the Village of Bonita, was still fielding contempt for her year as an Air Force flight nurse.
“It was 15 years later, I was the chief nurse in a civilian hospital, and I went to the head of clinic who said, ‘Well I heard you were in Vietnam; I was a conscientious objector, and I wasn’t going to just patch them up, so you could send them back.’ So, I told him, ‘I don’t know if was about believing in the war, it was about believing in our troops” said Delucas, who was 25 when she began flying 16-hour routes between Vietnam, Japan and the Philippines.
“Our troops are the ones who really suffered the most,” she said. “Many of them were drafted, they didn’t volunteer to go to war. They deserved to have the best health care they could get, and have the opportunity to live rather than die.”
Today, Tom Miller who is president of Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages, wants to make sure that all troops who didn’t’ get a proper homecoming 50 years ago gets one now.
The park’s annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on March 29.
“A lot of guys I talk to say, ‘You know what, this is really something special to walk in and be applauded.’ The men and women who served really need this,” he said.
Rademacher, who is president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, agrees. The group, which formed in 2010, is now the nation’s third-largest chapter with more than 880 members.
The VVA, which claims 85,000 members in more than 650 chapters, offers legal help for Vietnam veterans with their government benefits and lobbies for in Washington D.C. for their interests.
It also fosters an important sense of brotherhood now that Gulf War-era veterans account for the largest share of all U.S. veterans. They surpassed Vietnam-era veterans in 2016, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The support needs across military conflicts vary widely, said Edward Miller.
“One thing Americans don’t realize about the Vietnam War today is that Americans are still divided,” he said. “There’s still no consensus on how to think about the Vietnam War, which is not true of other wars in American history. There’s a very strong American consensus on how to think about World War II; it was a struggle between good and evil. We were good, and we won.”
The VVA is shifting that narrative, said Harry Lumpkin, a U.S. Army veteran who commanded a quick reaction force in Vietnam is a past president of VVA 1036.
Lumpkin, 75, of the Village of Hadley, said he’s never seen a more patriotic community than The Villages, with its constant parades and military commemorations.
Lumpkin was instrumental in collecting memorabilia for Eisenhower Recreation when it opened in 2013, and he’s given more than 100 tours of items on display.
“I lost many of my friends and associates in Vietnam, and so it’s almost like my way of giving back as a tribute to them,” he said. “It’s also a tribute to those who have fallen and for me to express why it’s important as a nation we say thank you for your service. Through the dedicated work of these veterans and countless others, Vietnam War veterans are finally getting the recognition they deserve 50 years later.”
Fellow VVA members Dennis Storey and Doug Gardner are also working on memorials to honor the Vietnam sacrifice.
Both come from the increasingly rare dynamic of military families.
Storey’s father served two tours in Vietnam, prompting him to enroll as well in the U.S. Army at age 17.
About six years ago, Storey started working as a service officer at The Villages VA Clinic, where he assists “a lot of people who served in Vietnam who were just kids and saw a lot of things they will never forget.”
Gardner’s father is a World War II veteran with ancestors who fought in the Civil War, prompting him to enlist in the U.S. Army for Vietnam at age 19.
“I want people to know that war is not easy, it’s not fun,” said Gardner, 75, of the Village of Gilchrist.
Gardner works with Joint Veterans Support Committee which supports the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In his role as chairman of the monument committee, he works with the Freedom Memorial Plaza, a project to bring memorials to the nation’s second business national cemetery — including one dedicated to the Vietnam War.
The roughly 15 feet x 6 feet granite memorial will include three panels highlighting the war, a feature he hopes will draw school tours. Donations are being accepted online at jvsc.us.
The effort is a way for residents to locally experience the same solemnity as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which opened in 1982.
“I’d like to think that there was an important part of (this war) that was for freedom,” Gardner said. “It’s about the sacrifice, not the military might.”
