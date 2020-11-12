How to stay storm-smart: Eta moves across Florida

The record 2020 hurricane season won’t spare Central Florida. Tropical Storm Eta was forecast to dump at least an inch of rain and bring gusty winds to The Villages today, following a landfall near the Florida Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for The Villages, Leesburg, Wildwood, Mount Dora, Lake Panasoffkee and Bushnell. The warning is in effect until further notice, and some area activities are canceled, including entertainment on the squares today. The Villages Charter School closed its campus and transitioned to online learning for the day, with all tri-county public schools closed. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Eta — which briefly hit hurricane strength Wednesday — was moving on a north-northeast track at a speed of 10 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Eta’s center will move inland over North Florida today after approaching Florida’s west central coast, according to the hurricane center. The storm was forecast to rapidly weaken after landfall.
The National Weather Service expects tropical storm conditions in The Villages and surrounding communities today. It forecasted an 80% chance of rain.
Local Impacts
Eta’s closest approach to The Villages will likely happen in the morning around 6 a.m., said Dan Kottlowski, senior meteorologist with accuweather.com.
Satellite and radar information suggests the storm already peaked in intensity and will start breaking down when it encounters stronger wind shear and slightly cooler water, he said.
But that doesn’t mean it won’t be stormy, Kottlowski said.
“People should not treat this as a hurricane, but a tropical storm,” he said. “(The storm weakening) does not reduce the issues with this.”
For instance, Kottlowski thinks there will be a higher than normal chance of tornado activity.
The most likely impacts to The Villages are heavy rainfall with amounts around 1-1.5 inches, as well as 25-35 mph winds with gusts of up to 55 mph, said Dave Towle, senior forecaster with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.
Rain may cause street flooding because “our ground is already very saturated,” he said.
Gusty winds may cause tree branches to snap and any loose objects in yards to become projectiles and blow across the street, causing damage, Towle said. He encouraged homeowners with any loose yard objects to secure them or bring them inside if possible.
Storm Related Closures
Eta’s forecasted arrival forced the closure of some activities.
Entertainment on the squares has been canceled tonight.
Golf courses and golf shops in The Villages will be closed all day today. Their goal is to reopen Friday.
Lake-Sumter State College campuses will be closed; all classes will be virtual and employees will work remotely. For more information, visitlssc.edu/hours.
The community-wide food drive to be hosted by the two Lions Clubs has been postponed.
Campgrounds and cabins at the tri-county’s state parks closed due to the storm. As of Wednesday afternoon, the only one to close for day use was Silver Springs State Park.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District closed all its district lands and campgrounds at 3 p.m. Wednesday, with the intention of reopening them Friday unless otherwise indicated.
Marion County postponed its State of the County Address, which was scheduled for tonight, because of the storm. A new date hasn’t been announced yet.
Power Companies on Standby
The electric cooperative SECO Energy and power company Duke Energy Florida, both of which serve Villagers, are monitoring the storm and preparing to respond to any power outages that may result from it.
“SECO Energy employees and our line and tree contractor partners are prepared to respond to outages from Hurricane Eta’s heavy rains and winds,” SECO Energy CEO Jim Duncan said in a statement. “The track, intensity and forecast of tropical storms and hurricanes often change, and we will keep members updated so they can be prepared.”
SECO members who lose power may report an outage by calling 800-732-6141 or using the StormCenter outage reporting and communications platform at secoenergy.com/stormcenter.
Members also are encouraged to sign up for outage notifications via StormCenter, which sends alerts via email, text and/or voice message when SECO reports service interruptions. Alerts include crew status, start time and an estimated restoration time.
Duke Energy customers who lose power may report an outage by calling 800-228-8485, via the company’s website at duke-energy.com or its Duke Energy mobile app, or by texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
Like SECO, customers may sign up to receive outage alerts. They can track specific outages by visiting duke-energy.com/outagemap.
Stay Prepared
Experts frequently recommend stocking an emergency supply kit, including a battery-powered weather alert radio, and developing a plan with tasks to do before, during and after a hurricane.
A weather radio receives reports from the National Weather Service and alerts listeners to watches, forecasts and other non-weather related hazards 24 hours a day. When a threat has been detected, forecasters transmit a special tone that automatically activates weather radios.
During a hurricane, be sure to tune into WVLG on FM 102.7, FM 104.5 or AM 640 or by using The Villages or The Villages Daily Sun mobile apps.
WVLG will be live 24 hours a day as long as a storm is impacting The Villages. They’ll have up-to-the-minute information from their two weather forecasters on local storm conditions. After the storm, tune in for news and information on road, bridge and tunnel closures, as well as cancellations and updates from local utilities and first responders.
State emergency management officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis encourage Floridians to stock at least seven days’ worth of emergency supplies, including food and water.
With this year’s hurricane season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA is recommending people also stock hand sanitizer, a face mask and disinfectant wipes as part of their supply kits.
Other storm preparedness tips offered by local emergency management experts and weather forecasters include securing insurance documents, filling up gasoline tanks and ensuring generators are serviced before the storm.
