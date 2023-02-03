How to stay safe this tax season

This year’s tax season is in full swing, and the Internal Revenue Service is reminding people they should be on alert for tax-related scams as they file their taxes.
Each year, consumers lose millions of dollars and personal information after falling victim to tax scams, according to the IRS.
“The tax filing season is a popular time for scammers to call and try to dupe unsuspecting taxpayers,” according to a press release from the IRS. “These thieves often make threatening or alarming calls posing as the IRS to try to steal taxpayer money or personal information.”
Ed Kelly, Seniors vs. Crime Wildwood office manager, said if it sounds too good to be true or if it sounds a little suspicious, it likely is. “If you’re getting a haircut, you’re not going to give them the money upfront,” said Kelly, of the Village of Hillsborough. “You want to see what the end product is.”
More than 168 million tax returns are expected to be filed this year, according to the IRS. The deadline to file is April 18.
Here are a few tips on how to avoid falling victim to scams and how to report them.
1. The IRS points out that there are several things it won’t ever do. The IRS will never call out of the blue about a tax refund, demand taxes be paid right away without an appeal or question opportunity, demand taxes be paid with a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer or threaten a person with arrest. Typically, the IRS will send a bill for unpaid taxes through the mail. The IRS also will never contact taxpayers by email, text message or social media channels.
2. According to the IRS, there are several common tax scams consumers should watch out for. Scammers calling and impersonating IRS employees and requesting personal information or scammers asking consumers to pay taxes with prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer are common. Scammers also may try to send these messages through email and text.
3. To avoid these scams, the IRS has a few tips: choose a tax preparer wisely, usually someone who is available all year; ask tax prepares for their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Numbers (PTINs); don’t sign blank tax returns; don’t take phone calls from people claiming to be from the IRS; don’t open any links or attachments from unsolicited emails about tax returns; and don’t provide any personal information through unsolicited texts, emails or phone calls about tax returns.
There are several steps consumers can take to report scam calls if they receive one, according to the IRS. Consumers should write down the number and hang up then report the number to the IRS by calling 800-366-4484 or emailing phishing@irs.gov and putting “IRS Phone Scam” in the subject line. Another way to report fraud is through the Federal Trade Commission online at ftc.gov. Consumers also can alert local law enforcement and share as much detail with officers as possible.
