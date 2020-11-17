How Government Is Working For You

Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address referenced “government of the people, by the people and for the people.” Government of all levels represents each of us. Traditionally, The Village Community Development Districts brings representatives of various government agencies from federal, state, district, county, city and special purposes together, along with nonprofit organizations, under one roof for Government Day. It’s an opportunity for residents to learn more about government services available to them and how they work. Typically held the first Saturday in November, the COVID-19 health crisis disrupted plans for this year.
The District regrets not being able to offer this public event, but safety is a priority, said Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett.
“We’re looking forward to hosting our 25th annual Government Day next year because it provides one location and opportunity for residents to ask questions and to obtain information from all their local government entities,” she said. “We’ve received tremendous feedback during previous Government Days — from information we’ve gathered, our fun giveaways and the resident interaction.”
Here are 20 things to know about government agencies that can help you:
1. A vital contact to save
The District Customer Service Center, which can be reached at 352-753-4508, is a “one-stop” location and telephone number for many residents’ needs including: Resident ID cards, gate access cards, guest ID, Resident Academy, trail fee services, sign-up for Community Watch programs, Veterans Memorial bricks, adopt-a-bench, RV storage facility parking spaces and providing information about all District departments, or it can point you to other agencies that can help you.
2. Before you leave town
If your neighbors cannot watch over your place while you travel, consider Community Watch’s House Check program to do drive-by checks if you’re gone a week or longer. Call 352-753-4508 for details. There also is a Resident Out of Area program, in which they contact you if there is a natural disaster that involves damage to your home.
3. You save as you save
There are five utilities that serve different areas of The Villages, serving residents based on where they live. Each features a tiered billing structure on your water bill, meaning what you pay for water and sewer services increases as your usage increases, so those who save or limit water usage,also spend less on their bills. District Utilities Department can be reached at 352-750-0000 or utilities@districtgov.org.
4. Working for Elders
The Florida Department of Elder Affairs oversees the Division of Statewide Community-based Services and the state’s 11 area agencies, including Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, Office of Public and Professional Guardians, the Livable Florida, Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders and Comprehensive Assessment and Review for Long-Term Care Services. The contact number is 800-963-5337.
5. Pine Hills, Pine Ridge protection
The Fruitland Park Police Department, like other law enforcement agencies, has an active Citizens on Patrol and Civilian Volunteer Programs, you can get involved in to be a crime-fighting community partner. Under the direction of Chief Erik Luce, this department is focused on community policing. The non-emergency line is 352-343-2101.
6. New to The Villages?
New Sumter County residents can obtain an updated driver’s license and vehicle registration and register to vote all in one location at a Sumter County Tax Collector Office location. There are two locations: at The Villages Annex, at 8033 East CR 466, and The Villages Sumter Service Center in Wildwood, at 7375 Powell Road. Of course, Tax Collector Randy Mask’s office also oversees the billing and collection of personal property taxes and can be reached at 352-569-6740.
7. Raise funds for your group
Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen provides an Adopt-A-Precinct Program, through which groups and organizations can volunteer members to work a precinct and, in turn, their “salary” is given to the group as a fundraiser. The endeavor brings members together in serving one of the most politically active counties in the state and raising critical dollars to support various needs, like nonprofit endeavors. The number for this office is 352-569-1540.
8. Possible fraud, scam victim?
Seniors vs. Crime, a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, is focused on identifying and reporting for possible prosecution anyone who victimizes a senior citizen either through a crime or scam. The office assists concerned citizens online at svcinthevillages.org.
9. Tax help is here
The Villages Tax-Aide is a free service of the AARP Foundation that prepares and efiles federal tax returns on behalf of seniors and others. When it resumes operations next year, the service will require taxpayers to secure an appointment through its website. Anyone interested in volunteering also may apply online through the same webite, villagestaxaide.com.
10. Firefighters visit schools
Every October, Marion County Fire Rescue firefighters visit 30 schools in the county to share life-saving information with students, helping create safety-wise future generations. It also works with schools and community groups on other essential issues such as water safety and fall prevention. The non-emergency line is 352-291-8000.
11. Medicare information available
Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs that provides trained volunteers to assist seniors with questions about Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance. It provides unbiased and confidential counseling sessions. For availability, call 800-963-5337.
12. Serve as a Wildwood COP
Volunteers can help the Wildwood Police Department by serving as Citizens on Patrol. COP helps give law enforcement an extended presence in the community, often by patrolling their own neighborhoods. These patrollers wear a different uniform and drive a vehicle that identifies them as a COP, but they are not armed and don’t make arrests. Community Outreach Officer David Perry is in charge of the program for Wildwood.
13. Start a Resident Lifestyle Club
Interested in starting a club in 2021? The Villages Recreation and Parks Department will begin accepting surveys for new resident lifestyle clubs after the first of the year. A potential group leader must fill out a Volunteer Application, a Facility Use Application and a Survey Request Form. For more information about starting a club, please visit La Hacienda, SeaBreeze or Fenney recreation centers or call 352-674-1800.
14. Invite a guest for a round of golf
Guests are welcome to play at any of the 42 executive golf courses throughout the community with a Guest Play Card. With a valid Guest ID, guests can purchase a Guest Play Card for $44 at any regional recreation center or District customer service center. The card is valid for four rounds of golf on any executive course north of State Road 44 and includes greens fees and trail fees.
15. Apply for homestead exemption
If it’s your primary residence and you qualify, you can get a homestead exemption on your property taxes through your county property appraiser’s office. Sumter County Property Appraiser Joey Hooten operates offices at The Villages Annex, at 8033 East County Road 466, and The Villages Sumter Service Center in Wildwood at 7375 Powell Road. For more, call 352-569-6800.
16. Veteran assistance help is here
Sumter County Veteran Services is a county agency created to assist all former, present and future members of the Armed Forces of the United States and their dependents in preparing claims for, and securing compensation, hospitalization, vocational training and other benefits or privileges to which they may be entitled. Call 352-689-4450 for more information.
17. Don’t Go It alone
Villagers Life Care Advocates maintains a resource directory to assist seniors, their families and others in finding relevant resources and organizations in The Villages and surrounding areas. This includes hospice, independent and assisted living, aging in place, memory care, senior day care, respite, bereavement and much more. Advocates can be reached at 352-205-4645.
18. Library comes to you
The Sumter County Library provides an online catalog and virtual library for its citizens to peruse at home. Log onto sumtercountyfl.gov/90/Library-Services to explore what resources are available. The library operates five locations, including The Villages Public Library at Belvedere on Parr Drive and The Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza, located inside The Villages-Sumter County Service Center.
19. Caregivers get support
The Alzheimer’s Family Organization supports persons with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. These services include support groups, respite care financial reimbursement program, wanderer’s reunification program, caregiver companion newsletter, assistance with emergency evacuation registrations and emergency placement directives and much more. Call 352-616-0170 to learn more.
20. Firefighters help lower your home insurance
The Villages Public Safety Department carries an Insurance Service Organization Public Protection Class rating of 2, which only 2% of fire departments nationally obtain. The third-party independent rating is based on the department’s ability to protect its citizens and property. The rating also is reflected in lower homeowner insurance premiums for you. For more, call 352-205-8280.
