EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally published in the Daily Sun on September 19, 2021.
Seven-year-old Declan Patrick was in trouble.
As the boy's blood pressure plunged into the danger zone, his home nurse told his mom to call 911. Declan needed a hospital, and he needed it now.
Five minutes later, Sumter County Fire Rescue paramedics were the first to the Wildwood home, keeping Declan stable while waiting for a transport vehicle.
"We were told there were no ambulances available," said Declan's mom, Kathy, of the July 26 ordeal.
After waiting another 42 minutes, an American Medical Response ambulance did become available, arriving to take over from the fire department. Inexplicably, a second AMR ambulance arrived 25 minutes later.
Finally, Kathy thought, her little boy was on his way for treatment for his condition that requires a permanent feeding tube.
Instead, 15 more minutes ticked by while AMR medics explained to the nurse and Kathy why they couldn't honor their request to take Declan to UF Shands Children's Hospital where they both said he needed to go.
"It was outside their allowed 60-mile zone," said Kathy, who listened as AMR also denied its own paramedic's pleas to transport.
Incredulous, she mapped the route herself: 62.8 miles away.
"We are arguing about two miles," she said.
AMR wouldn't budge.
Instead, it told its crew to drive Declan to a parking lot a half mile away where an Air Care helicopter would fly him and Kathy to Shands.
One hour and 53 minutes after her 911 call for help.
At a cost, she was told, of $76,000.
AMR then billed the family $550 for the 5-minute ambulance ride, plus $20 "for mileage.
Kathy and Declan will both be present at this week's Sumter County commission meeting to hear how officials intend to prevent stories like hers from happening again.
The public has been clamoring all year for commissioners to address AMR's lagging transport times, and the role the county's two fire departments play in emergency response, and an overflow crowd is expected at Tuesday's 7 p.m. meeting.
Commissioners have promised to decide the fate of AMR's contract and whether to follow the recommendation of a citizen task force to start a new county-run ambulance service.
Public sentiment is overwhelmingly against that recommendation, with homeowners associations, resident clubs and hundreds of citizens asking why the fire departments haven't been asked to assume ambulance transport.
That is the system at work for the vast majority of Floridians, a Daily Sun analysis of all 67 counties shows.
Only 19 counties operate their own EMS departments for transport.
Sumter is one of only three counties that contract out to private ambulance services.
The five largest counties in Florida all have fire-based ambulance services. Emergency medical response in the 39 counties organized this way account for about 77% of Florida's total population of 22 million.
"It's the logical choice," said Villages Public Safety Department Fire Chief Edmund Cain. "The resources are already in place at a fire department. The equipment is already there. The station locations are there. The staffing is there. The management structure is there."
Medical emergencies accounted for 84% of all 911 calls in Sumter last year, according to county data.
Cain said there's an advantage to having the same department that arrives first on scene also handling transport.
"The biggest benefit is the consistency," he said. "From the time you get to the patient until they arrive at the hospital, it's the same person providing treatment."
Rob Edwards, a retired 32-year veteran of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue who now lives in Bushnell, said fire-based EMS units are better equipped to deal with different types of emergencies.
"When you have fire-trained paramedics they are cross-trained to handle any situation," he said. "You could get a call to a house where somebody is having a heart attack or a diabetic situation. That same unit can respond to a multi-vehicle wreck with entrapment. A private ambulance arriving first on scene in that situation would have to wait for the fire department to get there. That's just one argument for why EMS should be run by the fire department."
Bernie Harchar, a retired fire chief in Ohio, of the Village of Tamarind Grove said combining fire and EMS transport is the most effective service.
"This county has a solid foundation in their two fire departments," he said. "If you have ambulances in the fire stations and firefighters manning them, that is a community-based service with accountability. Nationally, fire-based EMS systems have the best system going. It's been proven over and over again."
Villages residents have rallied in support of The Villages Public Safety in recent weeks and at committee meetings.
"I don't understand why The Villages fire department was swept into this issue in the first place," said Len Hathaway, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. "Use your common sense and if it isn't broken, don't fix it."
AMR officials have blamed COVID-19 precautions and staffing shortages for rising response times.
The county has reported that AMR's 2020 response time was an average of 10:39, and was just under 16 minutes for 90% of the time.
"Systems are evolving, having to adapt to impacts I don't think anybody even contemplated 10 years ago," said said Brett Jovanovich, AMR regional Vice President. "We support the next evolution of EMS delivery."
Private contracts like AMR's $1.28 million annual contract with Sumter are losing popularity.
Last week, neighboring Citrus County became the latest to move its ambulance service to a fire department.
Officials in neighboring Lake County are also eyeing a professional study to explore the issue.
Here in Sumter, Kathy Patrick said she and her son are making the trip to the commission meeting to push for immediate action and not more stalling on the issue.
"I'm only doing this because I'm fighting for every other person who will need help," she said. "I want to be an advocate for other families. I've heard from other people sitting in an ER that 'it's faster to get here on your own.' That is ridiculous."
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com. Daily Sun Specialty Editor Bill Zimmerman contributed to this report.
