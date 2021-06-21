Housing demand far outpaces Sumter supply

Jackie Lombardo loves her job in The Villages. She loves the fact that her two boys receive a first-class education at The Villages Charter School. What she doesn’t love is the 2 ½ hours in the car every day, commuting 93 miles back and forth from her home in Citrus County. Lombardo would love to find a home in Sumter County to be closer to the school and her office at Brownwood. However, it’s just not feasible right now in this market, and the new Sumter County commissioners have yet to make affordable housing for working families a priority.
“It’s really stressful,” said Lombardo, an operations assistant with Commercial Property Management, “I’ve been hunting for two years now, and there’s just not a lot of options out there. When things do come up they go so quick. I’m a single parent with a single income. It’s really hard.”
Lombardo’s story is hardly rare, an analysis of housing here vs. neighboring counties shows.
“Affordable housing for working families in Sumter is almost nonexistent,” said Steve Munz, president and CEO of Galaxy Home Solutions.
“I have guys who live in Citrus, in Marion, in northern Lake, and they have to drive at least 30 to 40 minutes to get to work every day,” he said. “As we expand south, it’s going to be more like an hour. A number of them would like to move to Sumter, but there just isn’t anywhere for them.”
Samantha Scott, a Realtor who primarily works in south Sumter, said only 13 single-family homes under $250,000 were available for sale in Bushnell, Center Hill, Lake Panasoffkee, Sumterville and Webster.
That’s much less than neighboring counties Lake (68), Marion (183), Pasco (166), Hernando (54) and Citrus (24).
“The excitement of getting pre-approved for a home quickly turns to frustration when you realize there just aren’t any affordable homes to buy,” Scott said. “There are only two options available to a buyer facing Sumter County’s inventory crisis — build a home or look at the available inventory in another county.”
Demand is far outpacing the available supply in the county, Scott said, at a time that newly elected commissioners have been focusing on tax increases that punish new development.
“The inventory is so low in the county because you can’t sell what doesn’t exist,” Scott said. “It’s not a case of an abundance of legacy homeowners who are choosing not to sell, there are simply not enough homes to meet the current demand. The only way to improve the situation is to build more homes.”
Sumter commissioners Tuesday evening will consider approving an ordinance that returns the road impact fee to 40% of the maximum allowed by law after hiking that tax in new building by 75% in March.
Gov. Ron DeSantis voided that action — voted in by Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search — and capped such increases at 12.5% annually.
“That will certainly ease the burden on builders, and I’m so thankful that DeSantis has once again prioritized Florida residents above big government,” Scott said.
Market Forces Add To Inventory Crisis
Builders are already facing broken supply chains and record-high materials costs as the pandemic recovery slogs on.
“I’ve been doing this for 40 years and honestly, I’ve never seen it like this” said Don Magruder, CEO of RoMac Building Supply. “I’m talking about everything needed from the foundation to the rooftop — lumber, rebar, concrete block, drywall, doors, windows ... everything.”
One of his major window suppliers is delayed up to 33 weeks.
A recent analysis by the National Home Builder association found that the jump in lumber costs alone have added about $36,000 to the average price of a new single-family home.
“When you look at how the cost of materials is going up and add the cost of gas, insurance, permits, impact fees — all those things affect your overhead, and now that home you want to build is no longer affordable,” Munz said. “It’s the regular workers who are getting pushed further down.”
Workers such as Lombardo know that feeling well.
“I figured, The Villages isn’t too far, the drive wouldn’t be too terrible,” Lombardo said. But she admits the daily commute has becoming wearying and expensive.
“We leave between 6:15 and 6:30 in the morning so I can drop off the boys at school and I can make it to work by 7:45,” she said. “Then after I get off at 5, I pick them up from school, and by time we get home it’s usually 6, 6:30 and I have to get dinner going. It makes for a long day for all of us.”
Living farther away has created additional unanticipated hurdles.
“I’m trying to get my foot in the door as a facility manager, but that means I have to be on call during the weekends,” she said. “But if I had an emergency call, I’m 45 minutes to an hour away depending on what part of the community you’re talking about. That’s too long.”
And her sons’ social lives are impacted.
“It’s hard for them to get together with their friends from school because they live farther away,” she said. “And it’s tricky when it comes to extracurricular activities. There are just a lot of hoops to jump through.”
Families with students in The Villages workplace charter school currently are living in seven different counties, and only a third of those in the tri-county area have found homes in Sumter, according to Director of Education Randy McDaniel.
The school is one of the primary reasons why Drew Anderson sought a job in The Villages after his family relocated to the Dunnellon are from Washington state.
Anderson landed a position as a teller at the Citizens First Bank branch in Colony Plaza and enrolled his 3-year-old daughter, Piper, in pre-K at The Villages Early Learning Center.
“We were brand new to the area, and when my wife and I were starting to look closer at the school systems, we got a little nervous,” he said. “But my sister-in-law works for Citizens First and when she told us about the school, I knew I needed to get in somewhere with The Villages.”
With a new job and his daughter enrolled in school, the last piece of the puzzle for the Andersons is a new home.
The family is living in a travel trailer on property owned by his wife’s parents. Like Lombardo, Anderson’s typical commute from home to the school then his office is a little over an hour each way.
“We go out looking almost every weekend, but we still haven’t found anything in our price range,” he said. “There’s not much available. The best options we’ve found are out near Tavares, but that’s still quite a drive.”
Wildwood Leads Way On Apartment Homes
The previous Sumter County commission ordered a market study in 2018 that concluded more workforce housing is needed.
The final analysis recommended that at least 3,256 more non-age-restricted homes to support workers here, and said 1,500 should be apartment homes.
Wildwood responded and greenlighted several apartment home projects, two of which are set to open this year.
The Wilds will have 398 apartment homes at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A.
Wildwood Preserve, a community with 126 apartment homes, is going up on Powell Road just north of CR 144.
Other apartment homes developments in various stages of approvals include:
— 294 apartments at Riverstone at Oxford Pointe, off of U.S. Highway 301 at CR 466.
— 339 apartment homes and townhomes at the Blount Development at Millennium Park, off of Powell Road and CR 44A.
— 336 apartment homes planned as part of a future phase of Beaumont at Powell Road and CR 466A.
— 244 apartments planned at PepperTree Terrace off U.S. 301 across from the existing PepperTree Apartments.
“We recognized that we have the infrastructure and proximity to The Villages to step up and help meet that demand,” said Wildwood City Manager Jason McHugh
He said the city wants to be a destination for those who are working in The Villages and surrounding areas.
“Right now there is extremely high demand for apartment homes,” he said. “That’s a response to the success of The Villages and its ability to attract employees to support the services that makes The Villages such a wonderful community. We want to be able to provide the housing needs to support that workforce.”
Two other apartment home complexes opened in Sumter County in 2020: 282 at Parkside at East Village in the county’s portion of Lady Lake and the first phase of 334 being built in Lake Sumter Apartments Homes.
But there is still more response needed, said Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who serves as the chairman of the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and has been at odds with Estep, Miller and Search about their focus on tax increases instead.
“Right now we have a community of many, many people who commute long distances every day to go to work here,” Gilpin said. “Our goal is to have those people living, working and enjoying life in Sumter.”
Gilpin, who is still in the workforce unlike the other commissioners who are retired, said addressing the issue will benefit the entire county.
“Number 1, it diversifies the community,” he said. “Right now, we’re predominately a retirement community. It would be nice to have more younger families living here, investing in homes, goods and services. Having the workforce living within community would be another very powerful economic engine.”
Scott agreed that Wildwood’s response “will address the shortage of available rentals in the area, but ultimately we want to see those tenants become homeowners.”
Scott said it may be time for Sumter to reduce or eliminate road impact fees as most other Florida counties have done.
Magruder agreed.
“Part of the problem is we have these impact fees that are discriminatory for people without much money,” he said. “They charge the same impact fee for a 1,000 square-foot home as much as a 4,000 square-foot home. The system now is set up so only people who have means can afford to buy a house.”
Magruder would also like to see more neighborhoods feature housing geared toward younger workers.
“We don’t see many of the smaller houses that a young family can buy for an affordable cost,” he said.
A Support District In The Villages
The Villages is responding by planning a “Community Support District” that will feature a second charter school campus, a new high school and family housing.
The area, which will be south of CR 470 near the Florida Turnpike, is a major focus for the Developer, said Robert Chandler IV, vice president of development for The Villages.
Chandler, during a presentation to the Sumter Chamber of Commerce in April, said plans call for single-family homes, townhomes and rental apartments.
“We want to appeal to every single segment of the workforce, so that no matter if you’re at the early level of your career, whether you have a family, or whether you’re a doctor at the back end of your career, you’ll have a place to live here,” he said.
The district will feature recreation areas and an urban core with commercial space similar to a town square.
“Think of this as The Villages, but for families,” Chandler said.
In addition, The Villages recently submitted plans to build 550 homes for working families near Coleman as part of a new development that will also include commercial and industrial use.
Gilpin applauds The Villages for committing to help offer solutions to an area problem.
“It’s another example of how the Developer is once again investing back into Sumter County to make it a quality, affordable place to live,” he said.
Magruder echoed the sentiment.
“The Villages leadership is extremely smart,” he said. “They understand they need people to move in to provide the services needed to make the community the premier retirement community in America. The Villages realizes the importance to provide workforce housing, so they are taking it upon themselves to make it happen.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
