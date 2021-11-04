Houses of worship join forces in spirit of ecumenism

Village Christian Church members appreciate their numerous host locations since the church’s founding last year — an ice cream parlor, a hotel meeting room and a movie theater auditorium — but ask staff and congregants about their new location in Wildwood, and they will say it is the best location yet. “I’ve heard from congregants that being in a church building makes us truly feel like a church,” said Pastor Mark Ingmire, whose home also hosted worship services for a time. “Everyone is so happy to be here.” Village Christian currently meets in the Fellowship Hall of The Assembly of Wildwood (Wildwood Assembly of God). It is the latest example of Christians from different denominations working together for a common good, a concept called ecumenism.
“The Assembly was one of at least 20 locations we were considering to hold services,” Ingmire recalled. “One of our congregations remembered being at The Assembly once for an event and liking what he saw, so I called the church, one thing led to another, and now we’re here.”
Ingmire and The Assembly Senior Pastor Daniel Parker worked out logistics to make things easier for both congregations. Village Christian holds worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in the Fellowship Hall, while The Assembly meets at 10:45 a.m. Sundays in the church sanctuary across from the Fellowship Hall.
“The church parking lot has unofficially been split as well, with one side devoted to The Assembly and the other for Village Christian,” Ingmire said. “Everyone is getting along and things are working out great.”
The Assembly of Wildwood is at 1308 Cleveland Ave. (County Road 466A), near the East County Road 462 intersection.
Life Church Villages is holding Saturday night worship on the campus of First Christian (Disciples of Christ) in Wildwood. And it also started with a phone call.
“I received a call from Life Church Villages Pastor Bob Yothers, asking if it would be possible for them to use our sanctuary for worship,” said the Rev. Bridgette Sullenger of First Christian. “I brought it up with our church board and members were enthusiastic about welcoming Life Church to our sanctuary.”
First Christian has been in Life Church Villages’ shoes before, meeting in the clubhouse of Continental Country Club in Wildwood before building a permanent home next door. And while Life Church Villages is an Assembly of God church and First Christian is a Disciples of Christ church, both understand the spirit of ecumenism.
“We have the same goals — to make disciples and join the community of Jesus,” Sullenger noted.
Since Life Church Villages started meeting at First Christian, the relationship between the two congregations has grown stronger. First Christian’s production team has helped Life Church Villages understand the ins and outs of the audio/visual equipment, and First Christian is determined to make its sanctuary a home for a congregation in need of one.
“It all started with one phone call, and that’s what matters,” Sullenger said.
A phone call also connected the Byzantine Catholic Mission in The Villages to its home of one year, St. Alban’s Anglican Church in Lady Lake.
“We were searching for worship space last year when a friend asked if I should reach out to ‘the little white church by the American Legion,’” said Village of Pine Hills resident Barbara Lutz, who serves as spokesperson for the Byzantine Catholic Mission. “After considerable prayer, I called St. Alban’s and said to the church’s rector, the Rev. Gregory Koon, that we were looking for a home for Jesus, and he said we came to the right place.”
For Koon, it is important to make St. Alban’s a welcoming sanctuary for all, because it was not that long ago that his congregation was in the same boat as the Byzantine Catholic Mission.
“For our first eight years or so, we were known as the ‘traveling church’ because we met anywhere and everywhere that would welcome us,” he said. “When St. Alban’s moved into its permanent home a little over four years ago, we made a commitment to open our doors to congregations who needed a temporary place to call home.”
Today, the Byzantine Catholic Mission holds weekly Divine Liturgies on Saturday afternoons at St. Alban’s Anglican.
“The Rev. Koon and the St. Alban’s family have been amazing in helping us temporarily transform its sanctuary into a Byzantine Catholic church,” Lutz said. “They are very encouraging and want us to do well.”
“As long as the Byzantine Catholic Mission needs a temporary place to worship, we hope we can provide them such a sanctuary,” Koon added. “They are a friendly, wonderful group who are committed to their faith.”
