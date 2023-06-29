Houses of worship hosting July 4th events

The local church calendar is filled with Independence Day events, and there’s a reason for that.
“It’s a time for food, fun and fellowship,” said Lead Pastor Derrel Strickland of Oxford Assembly of God, which will host its “God and Country Picnic” following 10 a.m. worship Sunday. “It’s a great time with one’s family and the church family.”
The events run the gamut of patriotic activities, from concerts to meals and prayers. But they all share a bond of bringing communities together.
St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages will present its annual patriotic show, “Spirit of America: Triumph of the American Spirit,” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. The show features the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Choir, guest performers from the Central Florida Lyric Opera and an appearance by The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps.
“The show tells the story of the history of our great country and celebrates everything that defines us as Americans,” said Bill Doherty, director of music for St. Timothy Roman Catholic. “It will also include a special musical dedication to the men and women who have served and are serving in our country’s Armed Forces.”
Doherty said the show is as “American as it gets.” He even encourages guests to bring tissues, because he’s seen a few audiences tear up.
“This is a sentimental and meaningful show that people will never forget,” he said.
“We’re also hoping to have retired military service members share memorable experiences during the concert, provided they feel comfortable doing just that,” said Senior Pastor Kelly Smith of Community UMC.
Across the country, Roman Catholic churches plan to recite the “Patriotic Rosary” around the Independence Day holiday. Local participants include St. Vincent de Paul Catholic in Wildwood, which holds a reading Friday; and St. Paul Catholic in Leesburg, which plans to recite the Patriotic Rosary following the 8:30 a.m. Mass on Tuesday.
“The Patriotic Rosary is a powerful prayer for divine protection and mercy for our nation,” said Krysten Harris, media coordinator for St. Vincent de Paul Catholic. “Each decade of the rosary starts with a historical quote from famous leaders who helped develop our country, and each Hail Mary is dedicated to every state in this nation.”
Some churches are planning to add a patriotic flair to the services this weekend, including Open Bible Lutheran Church in Oxford, which will present a “patriotic service” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
“We will be singing patriotic songs and sharing a message focusing on the freedom we have in Christ, and the earthly freedoms we still have in the United States,” said Pastor Mark Schulz of Open Bible. “We are also encouraging our congregants to wear outfits that are red, white and blue for this patriotic service.”
A few churches plan congregational meals and activities to mark the day, such as Oxford AOG’s picnic. Village View Community Church will hold a barbecue followed by “Patriotic Bingo” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Summerfield church. To attend, RSVP at villageviewchurch.com.
And Living Grace Church in Leesburg will host its annual Independence Day celebration and “Dinner After Church” following 10:30 a.m. worship Sunday. Co-Lead Pastor Pat Lawrence said Sunday will be a “day of firsts” for Living Grace, which moved to its new home at 1711 Citrus Blvd. in Leesburg earlier this year.
“It’s our first Independence Day celebration at our new home, and we will be doing our first water baptisms after worship,” she said. “We will host Dinner After Church following the baptisms, and we’re encouraging congregants to come to church in their favorite patriotic attire.”
Living Grace will keep the patriotic spirit going on July 15 when its women’s ministry holds its first “Thank Our Heroes” outreach event. The aim of the outreach is to select local heroes the church can show its appreciation towards.
“For the first outreach, we will be putting together dessert platters that will include Psalm 91 cards and then deliver them to the Leesburg Police Department,” Lawrence said. “It may be a small gesture, but it is our way of showing we care.”
To learn more about Thank Our Heroes and other outreach opportunities at Living Grace Church, visit mylivingracechurch.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.