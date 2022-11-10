Houses of worship honor veterans with ceremonies

First Baptist Church at The Villages is known for its Easter and Christmas productions. But the church’s worship pastor, Charles Foster, wanted to do something similar for Veterans Day to honor congregants and others who have served our country.
“We have more than 110 veterans in our congregation, and The Villages area has a large veterans population,” he said. “What better way to celebrate them than with a special church event?”
First Baptist Villages will present “A Service of Honor and Recognition” at 2 p.m. Friday at the church, 16523 SE 76th Chatham Ave., just off SE U.S. Highway 42. It is one of several area houses of worship that are hosting events on or around Veterans Day to honor those who served.
“We will honor all of the church’s congregants who are veterans at our event,” Foster said. “They have served from World War II to Afghanistan. The church’s Celebration Choir will be performing, and local (Veterans of Foreign Wars) members will serve as the color guard for the ceremony.”
