Hospital’s new center focuses on the heart

The newly completed Heart and Vascular Center is now officially open at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
The hospital held a grand opening ceremony Thursday afternoon to showcase the center, an $18 million project that has been years in the making. A crowd gathered on the hospital’s second floor to celebrate the occasion, and clinicians were on standby to give behind-the-scenes tours.
Described as an “all-inclusive approach to comprehensive cardiovascular care,” the new 26,000 square foot facility combines existing service lines of diagnostic cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, vascular surgery and cardiac rehab in one cohesive space. It includes 16 private patient beds for pre- and post-procedural care, state-of-the-art cardiovascular cardiac suites, dedicated rooms for cardio diagnostics and an expansive cardiac rehabilitation gym.
“At UF Health, we keep the future of medicine at the forefront of everything we do, which is why the center was designed for future growth with the capacity to build out two additional cardiovascular lab suites,” Heather Long, CEO of UF Health Central Florida, told those assembled.
Before the center, cardiovascular services were spread throughout the hospital. Cardiovascular stress tests were being performed on the first floor, the catheterization lab and echocardiogram rooms were on the third floor, and cardiac rehab was on the fifth floor.
Now all of the services are gathered on the second floor, which, prior to the center, was empty. All of the registered nurses gathered to give tours at the opening expressed their relief at finally being able to collaborate between diagnostic teams and they’re excited about the changes predicted to come in the future.
Funding for the project came primarily from hospital revenue, with the UF Health Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation contributing more than $1 million in charitable donations as part its overarching mission to promote and support the hospital.
“When you support health care through our foundation, you are touching the life of every single patient who chooses our hospital for care in their greatest time of need,” said Jenna Krager, auxiliary foundation president, in a speech. “I am so proud of the part our community truly did play in bringing this project to life.”
Dr. Kirmanj Faraj, chief of cardiology at the hospital, explained the the significance of the new center and the impact it is predicted to have on patient care. Technical issues with equipment occasionally resulted in longer procedure hours and other care delays in center’s previous setup.
“I’m filled with immense excitement for the future and the possibilities that lie ahead,” Faraj said. “The state-of-art equipment, cutting edge equipment and patient-centered layout of the new center undoubtedly enhances the care we provide. We aim to create a one-stop-shop for our patients, offering a comprehensive range of necessary treatment without the need for transfer.”
The center first opened a few weeks ago. The plan was to have one cardiac catheterization there on opening day, but a second, emergency catheterization also took place.
Bill Blair was rushed to the facility after suffering a cardiac event while participating in Hearts for Our Hospital Bicycle Challenge. Dr. Brian Saluck, a cardiologist who works at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, found Blair when he and his wife were driving to get lunch, and later performed a heart catheterization on him that same day.
Blair has since made a full recovery, and is even planning his next triathlon.
Operations and patient transition times have improved since the center was opened, as has patient satisfaction. The new equipment produces clearer images and less radiation. Saluck said the biggest change aside from the equipment is the culture. The integration of existing clinicians and those who travel between hospitals is even better than that at the Leesburg hospital, and Saluck said his colleagues are seem happier since the center was opened.
Villagers like Trevor Bailey and his wife, Leona, of the Village of Caroline came to the grand opening to learn more about the services the hospital now has to offer.
Trevor had a pacemaker put in a year ago and is scheduled to have a heart catheterization procedure. He was particularly keen to learn more about the new equipment the center has to offer and the chance to interact with the machinery.
“The last time we came to an opening at the hospital was at the opening of the orthopedic center a few years ago,” Trevor said. “They even let us play with the robot, and I’m hopeful we get to do something like that here.”
The center’s expansion is expected to grow to add open heart procedures in the future, a possibility Rosemary Voigt from the Village of Chatham was pleased to hear. Voigt has long bemoaned the inconvenience of traveling all the way to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for every heart-related issue that arose for either her husband, Ronald, or herself.
“This is like a mini Shands right now, because they’re doing a lot of the tests that Shands does,” Voigt said. “Now I will just come here for anything I need.”
To learn more about the services the Heart & Vascular Center provides, go to tinyurl.com/ysb4xt46.
