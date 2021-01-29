Hospital robot passes a surgical milestone

For many patients going under the knife at UF Health The Villages Hospital, the days of monthslong recoveries are over. The hospital reached a milestone after performing more than 1,000 surgeries with the da Vinci Xi, a surgical robot created by Intuitive. The robotic system allows surgeons to perform certain procedures, such as hysterectomies or prostate removal, with a minimum amount of disturbance. This gives residents better recovery times and less pain for gastrointestinal, thoracic and gynecology surgeries. The hospital has had the robot since 2015, according to Frank Faust, executive director of marketing for University of Florida Health Central Florida. The UF Health The Villages Hospital Foundation, with support from the local community, helped contribute to its purchase for the hospital. The robot is used by surgeons weekly.
The 1,000th procedure with the system was completed by Dr. Scott Bovelsky, gynecological surgeon with The Villages Health.
Bovelsky recently reached his own personal milestone, performing the 500th robotic procedure of his career.
Many of those surgeries have been hysterectomies, done with the aid of a laparoscope, a small device with a camera and light used during surgeries.
“When you compare a robotic laparoscopic hysterectomy to traditional surgery, the recovery, pain, hospital stay, everything is astronomically better,” Bovelsky said.
There’s three parts to the Xi system: the brains; which is where the camera and electronics are plugged in, the arms and the console.
During a surgery, the surgeon takes up a position at the console, which is near the patient in the operating room. The camera attached to the robot allows surgeons a detailed, three-dimensional view of what’s happening from the console.
The surgeon creates the small incisions, after which the small robotic instruments are inserted for the procedure. The system operates as a miniaturized version of the surgeon’s hands, allowing movements that closely mirror those of a human’s.
However, unlike a human’s wrists, the instruments can be moved 360 degrees. Additional medical professionals also are on hand to change out the instruments and perform other tasks.
And, because the surgery is done on a smaller scale, surgeons can avoid taking large invasive steps.
For instance, if a surgeon needed to remove part of a lung, Xi’s small instruments allow surgeons to go between the ribs to perform the procedure, said Dr. Adrian Finol, thoracic surgeon at the hospital.
Patients also tend to experience less blood loss, said Dr. Li-Ming Su, professor and chair of urology at UF Health. That means that, after the surgery, they’re less anemic and exhausted compared to more traditional cases.
The smaller incisions also mean there’s less potential for scarring afterward and a better cosmetic result.
“Simply put, with smaller incisions, patients experience less pain following the operation,” Su said. “That leads to less pain medication requirements, shorter hospital stays and a faster return to normal life.”
Having this technology at the hospital means patients can also remain close to home, said Lorraine Brown, vice president, chief clinical officer and site administrator at the hospital.
“Many of the things we’re doing with it keeps it in the local community, as opposed to having to refer it somewhere else,” Brown said.
Finol isn’t surprised that the hospital reached its 1,000 milestone.
“It just shows the dedication to make it work and to try to help our population the best we can,” Finol said.
