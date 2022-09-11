Honoring the heroes of Sept. 11

Andrew Trabanco was crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in Brooklyn, New York, when he saw giant clouds of smoke in the distance; John Patella was at home looking at the smoke and fire from the hill across the water in Staten Island, New York; and Chris Caruso was sleeping at home after his shift when his wife woke him up with the news. At 8:46 a.m. Sept. 11, 2001, a hijacked plane crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. At 9:03 a.m., a second plane crashed into the south tower. These three men were current or retired first responders in New York City and all raced to the scene.
“This is not a story about buildings; this is a story about people,” said Trabanco, of the Village of Poinciana. “Buildings can be rebuilt. People can’t. The emotional baggage is just tremendous. Even to this day, children growing up without their mothers and fathers, husbands without wives, wives without husbands — it’s devastating.”
Trabanco worked for the Fire Department of the City of New York for 27 years and retired as a captain of Ladder 11 in the Lower East Side. In 2001, he was working as a fire safety officer at the World Trade Center, where he monitored the fire command station from 4 p.m. to midnight.
On Sept. 11, he wasn’t working, but the moment he heard what was going on he rushed to his home in Staten Island and grabbed his bunker gear. By that time, all the bridges and tunnels into the city were closed, so he caught the Staten Island Ferry with other first responders to help however they could.
Caruso, a detective with the New York Police Department, called his supervisor and met a team at his office in Queens, a borough of New York City, before they all shuttled to ground zero. He worked in the narcotics unit, but for the next four months his efforts shifted to search and rescue and eventually recovery.
Meanwhile, Patella got a call from the Detectives’ Endowment Association police union asking if he could volunteer to help. He said yes without hesitation but got stuck at a ballpark near the ferry with other retired first responders due to security issues. But he knew a sergeant at the NYPD who got him into the city to help.
Although he had been retired from the NYPD for 10 years when Sept. 11 happened, he felt the need to help.
Trabanco and Patella both served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and saw their fair share of death and devastation, but Sept. 11 sticks out to them.
“I thought I saw the worst things in Vietnam, but this was absolutely horrendous,” Trabanco said.
By the time he got into the city, the north tower had collapsed and the smoke was so thick Trabanco couldn’t even read the street signs.
The dust from the collapsed towers was “widely toxic” and contained more than 2,500 contaminants including glass, lead and mercury, which led to many health issues for those exposed to it.
On the way to the scene, Caruso’s team stopped at Home Depot and Lowe’s and grabbed as many supplies items as they could, including picks, shovels, masks, gloves and pails, before racing to Manhattan.
He still clearly remembers the chaos and confusion when he first arrived at ground zero.
“It was chaos,” said Caruso, of the Village of Bonnybrook. “You could barely see in front of you — the smoke and debris, it was that bad. We were covering ourselves with our sleeves or anything we could find. No one was really prepared. Our eyes were burning.”
He said the piles of debris were taller than the firetrucks, so Caruso stood on the top of them to go through the piles.
Patella also clearly remembers the scene when he arrived at the demolished towers.
“The first thing I saw at the site was a jet engine on the ground,” said the Village De La Vista resident. “I had worked most of my years in Manhattan, and what I was looking at looked more like a World War II site.”
Patella worked as a crime scene investigator, assisting with identifying bodies at the scene. He also distributed food, water and supplies.
“To my surprise, there were no (bodies),” Patella said. Most of them had disintegrated from the high heat.
He eventually was sent back to Staten Island to help at the dump because of his health issues. Once there, he gathered equipment like shovels, masks and picks for crews to sort through the debris.
“You did what you could,” he said. “I couldn’t do enough.”
For the next two weeks, Trabanco filled in as the captain at FDNY Ladder 11.
He remembers firefighters from other cities calling him up and asking what was needed and how they could help.
“When you’re a firefighter, you’re a firefighter for the rest of your life,” Trabanco said.
Caruso and others worked 16- to 18-hour shifts, and he sometimes slept at the office.
He also worked at the on-site morgue and landfill in Staten Island, where every piece of debris, personal items and human remains, was sifted, sorted and examined for evidence, he said.
Throughout the search process, Caruso recalls the moments of silence throughout his four months working the scene.
Whenever someone heard a noise that might be a survivor, they yelled out and everything went completely silent.
When they recovered a body, they usually displayed a flag over it, and everyone would line the path for a moment of silence, he said.
Like Trabanco, he also responded to the 1993 World Trade Center parking garage bombing, but he had never seen or dealt with anything like Sept. 11 in his 25-year career.
“In my line of work, I’ve seen people shot and murdered, but nothing like this or this big,” Caruso said. “In 1993, that was just a big hole and a big mess, but nothing like this. To see those huge towers no more, it was sad.”
After the dust had settled, 343 firefighters, 37 port authority police officers, 23 NYPD officers and many civilians had died that day in the collapse and search and rescue effort, Trabanco said.
It was all about helping their fellow brothers and sisters, Patella said.
In total, 2,977 people died as a result of terror attacks that day, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. In New York, 2,753 people were killed along with 184 in an attack on the Pentagon and 40 people on hijacked Flight 93.
“All the fire safety directors I worked with — they were all killed that day,” Trabanco said. “I knew thousands of people were going to die.”
Twenty-one years later, thousands of people who helped in the aftermath of the attack in New York face continued challenges.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found that when the planes crashed into the towers, 24,000 gallons of jet fuel started a fire with 100,000 tons of organic debris and 230,000 gallons of transformer, heating and diesel oils, setting off toxic soot and dust. Afterward, workers were exposed to chemicals including asbestos, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, crystalline silica and more.
Although first responders took precautions, they weren’t thinking about how the exposure might harm them later, Caruso said.
Many wore paper masks, which didn’t do much or last very long, Patella said.
“I wasn’t worried about me at all,” Patella said. “You don’t do that.”
Today, about 4,000 first responders have 9/11-related cancer; 7,000 firefighters have been treated for an ailment related to search and rescue efforts; and 3,700 responders were affected mentally, according to the Never Forget Project, an organization that works to support the families of the FDNY members who have been affected by the Sept. 11 attacks.
Caruso lost two former co-workers to cancer caused by 9/11 exposure, and for the last 15 years he has gone back to New York City to get 9/11 physicals. Luckily he isn’t dealing with any major health issues, he said.
Members of FDNY 343 Memorial Club in The Villages, which is named for the 343 firefighters who died Sept. 11, have made it their mission not only to keep alive the memory of those who died but to make sure people honor those who answered the call to help.
“It’s very difficult for people to even imagine what transpires every single day in the lives of a New York City firefighter,” said Bob Kane, the club’s president.
Each year the local group hosts a remembrance ceremony at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield. Volunteers read the names of people who died on 9/11 so they are never forgotten, Kane said.
During the ceremony, Patella and his wife both read the names of people they knew. Patella called the opportunity an honor.
Caruso retired in 2016, and each year he takes time to think about that day. He attends the ceremonies, dons his PD shirt or hat and hangs his American flag at half-staff.
There are two events Trabanco never misses: visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. on Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day in March and visiting the Ladder 11 firehouse on Sept. 11.
Until recently, Trabanco worked as a guide for the 9/11 Families’ Association’s 9/11 Tribute Museum where he gave tours and shared the stories of people who died.
“It’s part of history and it’s something that should be remembered like any war,” Caruso said. “It’s a time that I’ll never forget. I hope everybody else doesn’t forget, and I hope it never happens again.”
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.