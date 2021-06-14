Honoring the birth of a national emblem

For more than two decades, Mike Summers thought Flag Day was a universally appreciated moment. One reason: Summers spent 22 years in the U.S. Army, and Flag Day, observed on
June 14, coincides with the Army’s birthday. But after being out of the military for a few years, Summers said he realized many people did not see it the same way. Which is why he’s hoping people will turn out today at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages, as the park’s board hosts a Flag Day ceremony.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.
“We do this to honor our nation and to honor our veterans,” said Summers, who is the park board treasurer and host of the event.
“No, it’s not a day off. And people forget about it, or take it for granted. But we don’t, and our residents don’t,” added Summers, of the Village of Poinciana. “It’s our job as custodians of the park. To me, that’s why we do all these events at the park, and we’re happy to do it. Without that, where would people go?”
“We veterans cherish our flag,” said Tom Miller, chairman of the park board and an Army veteran of the Vietnam war who lives in the Village of Duval. “When you were on patrol and came back and saw the flag — it’s a feeling that’s very hard to explain.”
Today, Peggy Campbell, commander of the Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages Honor Guard, will try to articulate that feeling.
During the key moment of the park ceremony, Campbell will offer an explanation as to why the flag is folded as it is, and describe what each fold means.
Campbell said her rendition involves a narrative that places each fold within the context of military battles and other important events in the formation of America, and the fight to keep the nation free.
“The flag is folded 13 times, representing our 13 original colonies. I do start out with that but then I go into the signing of the Declaration (of Independence) and the naval battle and victory in 1814 that causes Francis Scott Key to pen what we now know as the national anthem,” Campbell said.
She added that she carries that forward until today, so that “when folded it evokes emotions and thoughts of battles fought and the patriots who came before us.”
The event also will feature the color guard of the veterans’ group Band of Brothers and patriotic songs by Deborah Perina. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs and to leave pets at home.
American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake also will host a ceremony. That, too, is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at Post 347 and will include a flag-retirement event.
Commander-elect Joan Suelter said Flag Day is important to the Legion in promoting reverence and respect for the flag and its history.
“Every year, it’s a day to celebrate and recognize our Stars and Stripes,” she said. “It’s also a day that we properly retire unserviceable flags in a manner that is respectful and dignified. As legionnaires and veterans, we take pride in our ceremony, and by doing so educate our community, schools and other groups about flag etiquette.”
The American Legion’s national organization has produced a prepared text to be used by posts around the country.
The statement says that the American flag is “our blanket of freedom,” and symbolizes two centuries of moments when “Americans have put their lives and limbs on the line to defend and protect those in need.”
It concludes, “One need only to look at the flag of the United States to remember that America is up to the task. When tested, America always passes.”
According to a 2007 congressional report, June 14 commemorates Flag Day because on that day in 1777, the Second Continental Congress adopted a resolution that spelled out the design of the flag: 13 alternating red and white stripes with a blue field in the corner adorned with 13 stars.
Yet, more than 170 years passed before Flag Day actually became a day of national observance.
The report notes that Americans informally and locally began celebrating the flag on the centennial anniversary of the Continental Congress’s decision.
Eventually, public schools led the way in formal attempts to honor the flag in the late 19th century to “stimulate patriotism among the young,” the report says.
Such occasions to honor the flag remained locally oriented until August 1949. That month, President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution setting June 14 as the moment for the nation’s annual Flag Day observance.
In a proclamation, Truman noted that ceremonies on June 14 are “designed not only to commemorate the birth of our flag but also to rededicate ourselves to the ideals for which it stands.”
“This beloved emblem, which flies above all our people of whatever creed or race, signalizes our respect for human rights and the protection such rights are afforded under our form of government,” Truman added.
Staff writer Bill Thompson can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or william.thompson@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.