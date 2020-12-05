Honor the legacy of WWII heroes

Villagers this year donated $21,245 in a campaign to ensure that every World War II veteran living in The Villages as of Pearl Harbor Day, 2019, has a commemorative brick in their name at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages, said Tom Miller, president and chaplain of the nonprofit group. Through a rigorous analysis of census data, voter rolls, military club rosters and exhaustive door-to-door canvassing, the Daily Sun identified 233 World War II veterans, 89 of whom already have bricks in their names. Bricks for the remaining 144 others will be unveiled at a special Pearl Harbor Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the memorial park, an event that is free and open to the public marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the war. “The donation signifies to me how Villagers come together to support our veterans, especially World War II veterans,” Miller said. “Pearl Harbor was the incident that got us into World War II. So this is fitting that we can dedicate the World War II veterans bricks during the Pearl Harbor Day commemoration.”
A Special Pearl Harbor Day
Tom Miller will lead the brick dedication. Retired Navy Seabee Brian Parker is the featured speaker. Soloist Amy Sexton and the Sounds of Scotland bagpipers are scheduled to perform. The Veterans’ Memorial Park Honor Guard, Tri-County Women’s Veterans and The Villages Public Safety Department also will take part. Anyone unable to attend can find a livestream of the ceremony via the Daily Sun’s Facebook page at facebook.com/vdailysun.
