Honor the legacy of WWII heroes

As Memorial Day approaches, the effort to honor the great heroes of World War II is truly a race against time. Each day, hundreds of WWII veterans in America — the voices of the Greatest Generation — leave us. Locally, the Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages is leading the way to ensure their legacy and the values they represent are passed on to future generations. To mark the 75th anniversary of the end of this conflict, residents are invited to help make a special tribute possible by sponsoring memorial bricks for each WWII veteran living in The Villages. The bricks, which cost $55 each, will be unveiled at a special ceremony on Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, 2020. Donations may be made by check to VCCDD (please specify “WWII bricks” in the memo) at 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, FL 32162. Donations also can be made by credit card by calling District Customer Service at 352-753-4508. The Daily Sun will publish regular updates until the approximately $15,000 needed for the initiative is raised. Any donations received in excess of the amount needed will benefit ongoing support for area veterans.
